THE police in Kebbi State have said that the vehicle used in the abduction of students from the Federal Government Girls College, Yauri, was snatched from a high court judge.

Spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command Nafiu Abubakar disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Abubakar dispelled reports that the terrorists used a police van for the abduction of over 30 students of the school on Thursday.

“Similarly, the white Hilux van with registration No. KBSJ 29, belonging to a high court judge, with inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary, hijacked by the bandits along Birnin Yauri road, was the one used in perpetrating such dastardly act and not the police vehicle as stated by some media stations,” Abubakar said.

He added that although a yet-to-be-ascertained number of students were missing, about 50 of them were abducted during the attack.

The ICIR had reported that terrorists abducted students and teachers, and killed one policeman, when they stormed the school with motorcycles from the neighbouring Rijau forest.

The attackers were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school, killing one before gaining entrance into the compound.