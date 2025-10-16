Kebbi to rehabilitate seven hospitals with N4 billion

THE Kebbi State Government has approved N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation of seven general hospitals across the state.

The approval was announced by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Junaidu Marshall, after the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, October 15, in Birnin Kebbi. The meeting was presided over by Governor Nasir Idris, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Marshall said the decision showed the government’s determination to equip hospitals with modern facilities and strengthen the state’s health system.

He listed the hospitals to benefit from the rehabilitation to include those in Kambaza, Suru, Kamba, Dirin-Daji, Kangiwa, Koko, and Yauri.

“In addition to these, the Argungu General Hospital has already been rehabilitated and equipped with modern facilities to efficiently serve the people of the area.

“Other hospitals in Zaga, Zuru, Bunza, Gulma, Bena, Jega, Shanga, and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi are either completed or undergoing rehabilitation,” he said.

He explained that with the new approval, 16 general hospitals would be rehabilitated by the administration, adding that all 30 general hospitals in the state would be upgraded before the end of the governor’s tenure.

Marshall further announced that the council approved N570 million for the Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) to register 45,000 vulnerable individuals under the State Social Register.

“This means that each of the 225 wards in the state will register at least 200 vulnerable individuals.

“The effort will go a long way in advancing KECHEMA’s mandate of providing affordable healthcare for the poor,” he added.

He explained further that the state had provided its counterpart funding under the World Bank-supported IMPACT project for the rehabilitation of 73 primary healthcare centres (PHCs).

The commissioner noted that in addition, the council approved the renovation of another 42 PHCs to meet national standards.

To improve access to affordable medicines, the council also approved N407.5 million as a take-off grant for the Kebbi State Drugs, Medical, and Consumables Agency.

The ICIR reports that the initiative came amid a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report revealing that more than 80 per cent of healthcare facilities in Nigeria are dysfunctional. This, according to WHO, contributes to the $1 billion annual loss to outbound medical tourism.

The report noted that the country’s UHC Social Coverage Index score was 38.4 per cent, falling among the lowest globally due to weak infrastructure, human resource shortages, and inequitable access to essential services.

It also showed that overall, Nigeria’s health system delivered only 45 per cent of its potential, below the African regional average of 56 per cent, with the healthcare costs falling heavily on individuals.