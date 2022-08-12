21.1 C
Abuja

Kenya Election 2022: Tight race for Presidency

Politics and GovernanceElections
Lama Queen Godoz
KENYA’S general election is yet to produce a winner of the presidential race after two days.

The election which commenced on Tuesday, August 9, is yet to be concluded as officials are still collating the results.

The leading candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto seem to be in a tight bracket and Kenyans are in suspense trying to make sense of contrasting media reports.

Odinga, 77, a veteran opposition leader and former political prisoner, is making his fifth attempt at the presidency.

Ruto, 55, is the incumbent deputy president.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has reached his two-term limit, endorsed Odinga for president after falling out with Ruto after the last election.

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) website on Thursday showed that 99 per cent of the results from polling units had been uploaded.

Chairperson of the IEBC Wafula Chebukati has encouraged the electorate to be patient as media reports vary.

“There should be no panic about the differences we are seeing on the media screens. The results are from the same public portal; the approach [of each broadcaster] is different,” he said.

Media reports reveal that Odinga is leading while Ruto is following closely.

A Kenyan online platform, Nation, said results from six constituencies within Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties have Odinga leading the pack with 50.40 per cent of the vote and Ruto following behind with 48.9 per cent.

Another platform, Citizen, put Ruto ahead with 49.48 per cent of the vote and Odinga trailing with 49.12 per cent.

The collation pace is keeping the citizens in suspense.

Accordingly, only the electoral commission can pronounce a winner after verification of the results within seven days.

Otherwise by law there will be a second round of voting which will happen by September 8.

Kenya’s 2022 election marks the third time technology will be used but it is yet to achieve an election process that will not be disputed in court.

Lama Queen Godoz
