Kenya: Odinga files petition to nullify presidential election result

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Raila Odinga (centre) after delivering an address at his campaign headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday. Source: The Guardian
RAILA Odinga on Monday filed a petition challenging the result of the Kenya presidential election won by his rival Deputy Vice President William Ruto.

His legal representative Daniel Maanzo disclosed this in an interview with Kenyan television channel NTV Kenya.

“What we did this morning is to file the online copy,” Maanzo said, adding, “After today there will be four days for the other parties to reply.”

Odinga had rejected the result of Kenya’s August 9 presidential election, describing the outcome as “a travesty and a blatant disregard of the Constitution of Kenya”.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Nairobi, last Tuesday, he insisted that there was “neither a legally elected winner nor a president-elect”.

In the petition, Odinga asked the court to nullify the vote’s outcome on several grounds, including a mismatch between the turnout figures and the result, and failure by the electoral commission to tally ballots from 27 constituencies as required by law.

“The final result was therefore not complete, accurate, verifiable or accountable and cannot be the basis for a valid and legitimate declaration,” the petition said.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

