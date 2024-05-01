Kenya floods kill over 100, scores missing

HEAVY downpours have killed over 100 people in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, leaving at least 91 missing, said the East African country’s government on Tuesday, April 30.

The floods displaced over 190,000 people, damaging roads and other infrastructure.

The rains resulted from different factors, including the country’s seasonal weather patterns, human-induced climate change, and natural weather phenomena.

Since the rains started in March, there have been torrential rains and deadly floods which have destroyed homes, swept away bridges and left dozens injured.

Kenya President William Ruto extended his sympathies to the families affected by the floods. He emphasised ongoing efforts for mass search and rescue operations across the nation.

“We condole with the families that have lost their loved ones due to the floods in the country. We pray for a quick recovery for the injured and pledge total government support at all levels.

A multi-agency rescue operation, including the military, is underway in all affected areas. It will help offer temporary shelter, food, clothing and medical care, besides carrying out emergency evacuations and searches”, he said.

The ICIR reported cases of floods in some East African countries including Tanzania, Burundi and Kenya. In Tanzania, over 100 people have died from floods and landslides caused by El Niño, leaving at least 236 injured.

Kenya and some other parts of eastern Africa have two main rainfall periods, the “long rains” season of March to May and the “short rains” season of October to December.

The “long rains” season is when most of the country’s average annual rainfall occurs, and torrential rains often characterise it.

The Kenya Meteorological Department predicted above-average rainfall in many parts of the country, with occasional storms in some, and warned of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and other impacts.