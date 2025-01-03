Key events that will shape entertainment, sports in 2025

The Nigeria’s entertainment and sports landscapes in 2025 is brimming with anticipation and uncertainty, from Netflix’s evolving role in Nollywood to the casting of Idris Elba as Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart, and the milestone 10th season of Big Brother Nigeria, the year promises pivotal moments that could redefine cultural narratives and industry benchmarks.

The ICIR explores the key developments and challenges shaping Nigeria’s creative and athletic arenas in the coming year, providing insights into what lies ahead for the nation on both local and global stages.

Impact of reduced film funding in Nollywood

In December, rumours circulated that Netflix was exiting Nigeria after comments by filmmaker Kunle Afolayan were misinterpreted. Afolayan had mentioned that Netflix had cancelled some commissioned projects, sparking concerns about its commitment to Nollywood. However, he clarified that Netflix was not leaving Nigeria but reassessing its funding and operational strategies. This, he explained, may include reducing the number of projects it finances. He also stressed the importance of developing robust local distribution systems.

This may bring about some implications for the industry as fewer resources from Netflix may affect the industry’s ability to sustain high-quality productions, progress in achieving better standards, driven by Netflix, could slow down.

Local filmmakers might face reduced chances to reach international audiences and a decline in globally competitive content could weaken Nigeria’s cultural influence. Despite these challenges, Netflix’s continued presence offers a chance for Nollywood to innovate and build stronger local infrastructure to maintain growth.

Things Fall Apart movie adaptation release

The ICIR reports that Idris Elba has been cast as Okonkwo in the movie adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s iconic novel, Things Fall Apart. Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to this announcement, particularly regarding the casting of the British actor in such a culturally significant role.

Many Nigerian creatives, however, have praised the decision, considering Elba a perfect fit for the character. They believe his involvement will not compromise the story’s authenticity but instead bring global attention to Achebe’s timeless work.

The movie, already available on Apple TV’s streaming service, is set for wider release in 2025. Expectations are high as this adaptation aims to balance the preservation of African cultural heritage with global cinematic appeal.

Big Brother Naija 10th season

Big Brother Naija is set to celebrate its milestone 10th season in 2025, marking a significant journey since its debut in 2006 as Big Brother Nigeria. After its initial run, the show was paused as it transitioned to the broader platform of Big Brother Africa. However, it made a triumphant return in 2017 with its second season and has remained a consistent part of Nigeria’s entertainment landscape ever since.

The ninth season faced criticisms from fans, who expressed dissatisfaction with the entertainment value and overall dynamics of the housemates. Despite efforts by the organisers to enhance the show’s appeal, many viewers remained unimpressed.

As the 10th season approaches, expectations are high, with fans hopeful for a revival of the excitement and originality that first made the show a cultural phenomenon.

While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a defining moment in the franchise’s history.

International award shows

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will honour excellence in music.

The ICIR reports that Nigerian artists have made a strong impact, particularly in the Best African Music Performance category. Tems has achieved a historic feat with three nominations in global music categories. Her debut album, Born in the wild, is nominated for best Global Music Album, while her song, Burning contends for best R&B Song.

Exactly a month later, the Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre, celebrating outstanding achievements in cinema. Among the submissions for the International Feature Film category is Mai Martaba, representing Nigeria in 2025. This marks a hopeful moment for the country, as no Nigerian film has yet advanced to the long-list or shortlist for this prestigious category. Previous submissions, such as Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart (2019) and CJ Obasi’s Mami Water (2024), made notable strides but fell short of selection.

If Mai Martaba secures a spot or wins, it would not only elevate Nigeria’s creative industry but also open new opportunities for investment in the nation’s film sector, particularly the northern-based Kannywood industry, further cementing Nigeria’s presence on the global cinematic stage.

2026 FIFA world cup qualifiers

In 2025, countries will be locked in qualifiers for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria seeking to be one of the nine African representatives are currently second from bottom after taking just three points from 4 games.This underwhelming performance has raised concerns among fans and analysts about the Super Eagles’ chances of making it to the tournament, especially after missing out on the last edition in Qatar. With crucial matches ahead, the team will know their fate in 2025, as they face immense pressure to turn their fortunes around and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.