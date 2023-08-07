23.4 C
Abuja
Keyamo apologises to senate for ignoring invitations

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE senate, has on Monday, August 7, asked Festus Keyamo to take a bow and leave after his apology was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers.

The ICIR, earlier today, reports that the senate divided over the screening of Festus Keyamo as many lawmakers moved that the nominee should step down.

The motion led to a commotion among the lawmakers as the senate later went for a close session to address the issue.

Upon resuming the session after the closed door meeting of about three hours, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio granted Festus Keyamo the permission to address the Senate.

    While addressing the Senate, Keyamo apologised for ignoring summons of the National Assembly regarding a Special Public Works programme under his ministry, noting that his apology is without reservation.

    He also explained that the disbursement of the N52 billion was supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the payment was made to all intended beneficiaries and that he didn’t get a dime from the money.

    Following his apology, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, moved a motion that the Senate accept Keyamo’s apology which was seconded and unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

    The Senate, in response to a motion presented by a lawmaker, voted in favor of excusing Keyamo from questioning and was asked to ‘take a bow and leave.’

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

