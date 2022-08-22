Kidnap: Police rescue two female victims in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims.

The victims, Ubaida Hassan, 12, and Umaima Jamilu, 10, of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu Local Government Area, were rescued unhurt.

They were abducted by armed bandits on July 15 following an attack on the village.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara Police Public Relations officer.

“On 20th August 2022, operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command, while on confidence-building patrol along Nya Mango in Bungudu LGA, acted on an intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of two (2) female hostages, namely: Ubaida Hassan, a 12 years old and Umaima Jamilu, a 10 years old, of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu LGA.

“The victims who were rescued unhurt were abducted by armed bandit/terrorists on 15th July 2022 following an attack on the village.

“Victims were medically checked at General Hospital Bungudu, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families,” the statement said.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property and congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom.