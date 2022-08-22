25.4 C
Abuja

Kidnap: Police rescue two female victims in Zamfara

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
The freed kidnapped victims
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Zamfara State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims.

The victims, Ubaida Hassan, 12, and Umaima Jamilu, 10, of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu Local Government Area, were rescued unhurt.

They were abducted by armed bandits on July 15 following an attack on the village.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara Police Public Relations officer.

“On 20th August 2022, operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command, while on confidence-building patrol along Nya Mango in Bungudu LGA, acted on an intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of two (2) female hostages, namely: Ubaida Hassan, a 12 years old and Umaima Jamilu, a 10 years old, of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu LGA.

“The victims who were rescued unhurt were abducted by armed bandit/terrorists on 15th July 2022 following an attack on the village.

“Victims were medically checked at General Hospital Bungudu, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property and congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Three Nigerians arrested for drugs in India, 11 others face deportation

POLICE in India on Sunday announced the arrest of a Nigerian woman Damilola Janet...
News

FG tells Nigerians in the UAE to behave properly, moves to repatriate over 300 stranded citizens

THE Nigerian Government has advised its citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
News

2023: Nigerian fact-checkers warn politicians against misinformation

THE NIGERIAN Fact-Checkers Coalition has warned politicians to desist from misinformation and disinformation as...
Featured News

NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorm in FCT, northern states

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some Northern states will experience thunderstorms from Monday...
Environment

Explosions, Cracks, Asthma… What Triacta construction company gives to Birshin Fulani community in Bauchi

By Yakubu Mohammed Triacta Nigeria Ltd is building infrastructure in Bauchi State — giving it...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThree Nigerians arrested for drugs in India, 11 others face deportation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.