23.1 C
Abuja

Police confirm killing of lawyer in Zamfara

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Map Of Zamfara State
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a lawyer, Benedict Azza, in Gusau, the state capital.

Azza was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle in Gusau town despite the ban on riding of motorcycles, popularly known as okada, in the metropolis.

Reports say Azza, a principal partner of the BT Azza & Co. Chambers based in Gusau, was shot dead while returning to his residence on Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR during a telephone chat on Friday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, said operatives have been deployed to go after the culprits and get them arrested.

“Yes, it is confirmed. The Police Command has commenced discreet investigation with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of this ugly incident and charge them to court for prosecution.

 “Patrol is being intensified in Gusau and environs and across the entire state. The Command is urging the residents to be vigilant and report suspicious movement to the police or any security agency for action,” Shehu said.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Stakeholders blame corruption for rise in cost of governance

STAKEHOLDERS have identified corruption in the public sector as the reason for the rise...
Politics and Governance

2023: CAN issues guidelines for Christian voters

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (PFN) has released a framework to guide members on...
Business and Economy

NBC revokes licences of AIT, Silverbird TV, others

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT,...
Education

ASUU to FG: You’ll sacrifice one academic session for withholding salaries backlog

THE President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor,...
ICT/Telecoms

FG orders telcos, others to block access to online loan sharks

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has directed payment system operators, (PSOs) and telecommunications companies...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStakeholders blame corruption for rise in cost of governance

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.