Police confirm killing of lawyer in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a lawyer, Benedict Azza, in Gusau, the state capital.

Azza was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle in Gusau town despite the ban on riding of motorcycles, popularly known as okada, in the metropolis.

Reports say Azza, a principal partner of the BT Azza & Co. Chambers based in Gusau, was shot dead while returning to his residence on Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR during a telephone chat on Friday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, said operatives have been deployed to go after the culprits and get them arrested.

“Yes, it is confirmed. The Police Command has commenced discreet investigation with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of this ugly incident and charge them to court for prosecution.

“Patrol is being intensified in Gusau and environs and across the entire state. The Command is urging the residents to be vigilant and report suspicious movement to the police or any security agency for action,” Shehu said.