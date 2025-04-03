Kidnappers release former NYSC DG Tsiga after 8 weeks

FORMER Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, has been released by his abductors after spending eight weeks in captivity.

A family member, Suleiman Tsiga, confirmed his release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, April 2, in Katsina.

According to him, the retired army Brigadier-General is in good condition but is receiving medical care at an undisclosed location.

Tsiga was abducted on February 6, 2024, from his residence in Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside several other residents.

The gunmen initially demanded a ransom of N250 million for his release, which was later reduced to N50 million after negotiation, according to reports.

However, it remains unclear whether any ransom was paid before his freedom was secured.

Backstory

The abduction occurred during a late-night raid in which over 100 gunmen stormed Tsiga town. The assailants broke into homes, seizing residents, including the home of the retired Brigadier-General.

It was reported that after surrounding his house, the attackers forced their way inside, prompting Tsiga to confront them before he was taken.

The armed men also carried out simultaneous attacks on neighbouring communities in the Kankara Local Government Area. During the raid, two residents were injured, while one of the attackers was mistakenly shot by his group.

Following the abduction, the Katsina State Police Command spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq, stated that officers were deployed to the scene but arrived after the gunmen had already fled with their hostages.

“Unfortunately, before the arrival of the operatives, the hoodlums had already succeeded in their mission”, Saidiq explained.

The ICIR reports that there has been series of kidnap attempts and rescue missions by the security forces in Katsina.

In one of its most recent publications, The ICIR reported that security forces, comprising the Police and Army, rescued four kidnap victims in Dandume Local Government of Katsina State.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

On December 8, 2024, the command said it rescued about 20 victims in two kidnap attempts by armed bandits in the state on Saturday, December 7.

The incidents took place in Jibia and Faskari Local Government Areas (LGAs), the command posted on its X handle on Sunday, December 8.

The first incident occurred on December 7, 2024, at about 1900 hours, at Kwanar Makera along the Katsina–Magamar Jibia road, Jibia LGA.

According to the police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, a group of bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, AK-47 rifles, opened fire on a moving vehicle.