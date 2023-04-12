Killings, abductions resume after general elections

AFTER a period of relative calm in the lead up to the recently concluded 2023 general elections in Nigeria, killings, abductions and other forms of violent attacks on defenceless Nigerians have resumed.

The development is brewing concerns and anxiety among citizens, setting up a big challenge for the incoming administration as at least 364 deaths resulting from no fewer than 97 violent attacks have been recorded across the country since the general elections was rounded up with the governorship and state assembly elections on March 18.

These figures are based on an analysis of data collected by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), which has monitored insecurity in the country since 2011 through local press reports.

The data which was accessed by The ICIR on April 11 shows the significant resurgence of killings and kidnapping across the country. The incidents recorded range from bandit attacks, farmer-herder clashes, unknown gunmen attacks on security operatives, and Boko Haram attacks, among others.

One of the significant occurrences is the invasion of Garin Baka village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State on March 31 by gunmen, resulting in the death of a minimum of 15 individuals.

It was reported that the terrorists stormed the village with sporadic gunshots, set houses on fire, rustled cows and looted shops and warehouses.

Suspected herders also killed five people in attacks on Benue communities on March 23. On the same day, the terrorists also killed a cleric in Kaduna and abducted three people among several violent incidents recorded across the country within the period.

According to the data, no fewer than 41 cases of violent attacks resulting in at least 191 deaths and eight cases of abduction and kidnapping have been recorded so far this month.

For instance, no fewer than five persons were killed and about 50 houses razed on April 2 in Aloko-Oguma in the Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State following a communal clash.

On April 4, bandits reportedly kidnapped two policemen in Niger State. About 32 other residents were abducted during the violent attack.

Notably among these violent incidents is also an attack on communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on April 7, where over 80 residents were reportedly kidnapped.

Latest development shows that the bandits have agreed to collect N20,000 for each of the victims, amounting to a total of N1.7 million, to release the abducted residents.

Killings of military personnel have also been recorded. For instance, gunmen killed retired military personnel in Nasarawa State on April 6 and three policemen were also shot dead on the same day in Edo State.

In Benue State, armed herdsmen attacked an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp on April 7, resulting in the deaths of over 40 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The incident followed a similar attack that claimed over 50 lives in Umogidi village of Enetekpa Adoka district in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military also recorded successes in a few cases. The troop neutralized 11 bandits on April 1 in Kaduna. They also repelled an attack by ISWAP in Borno on the same day. The troops killed suspected Boko Haram members during a raid at Sambisa forest.

Why insecurity resumed after election

Kabir Adamu, a security expert, explained that incidents of kidnapping for ransom and other criminal activities by terrorist groups decreased in the period leading up to the 2023 general election. However, a week after the election, these incidents have begun to rise.

Adamu, the Managing Director of Beacon Consulting, a security management firm, who spoke yesterday on Arise TV, reported that data gathered by his firm indicates an 80 per cent decrease in kidnapping and other violent attacks between December 2022 and February 2023.

He noted that one of the factors responsible for the reduction was massive deployment of security operatives across the country for the purpose of election. He, however, said the violent attacks have massively resumed since the security forces have been redeployed back to their bases.

“The second element is the willingness of non-state armed groups who are active and who have shown the tendency to challenge the supremacy of the use of force by the state and in doing so, sadly, they have successfully challenged that supremacy of use of force by the state,” Adamu said.

“For example, where they go to rural area, abduct children and demand for ransom. Clearly, what they are saying is that they don’t recognize the authority of that state but they know clearly that what they are doing is against the Constitution of that state and they still went ahead and did it.”

He expressed dismay over the violent attacks that have led to loss of lives and properties, particularly in Benue State, as well as the abductions occurring in some of the Northern states. He blamed the state governments for not taking proactive measures to prevent terrorist groups from causing havoc on the citizens within their respective states.

“We saw from the state governors during the naira redesign policy the kinds of political energy and response it triggered. We saw state governors going to court challenging the Federal Government but we have not seen that types of response from them when it comes to issues that have to do with insecurity,” he said.

Adamu urged the Federal Government to be decisive in tackling the insecurity ravaging the country.

He charged the media and civil society organisations to hold the incoming President accountable for the promises made in his manifesto, especially as it relates to addressing security challenges facing the country.