Knowmad short film festival seeks entries

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THE Knowmad Short Film Festival (KSFF), organised by the Knowmad Institut and the North Luzon Cinema Guild, is accepting entries.  

The second edition of KSFF focuses on human dignity and mental health in the seventh art. 

Entries must articulate, interpret and express the advances of human dignity and human rights through the democratization of the cinematography and lens of people living in traditionally invisibilised territories. 

Professional and amateur filmmakers around the world can submit short films and compete for prizes. 

Categories include documentary, fiction, animation, and vertical. 

Films must be made after March 2020 and no more than seven minutes in length. Films must not be posted on any online platform prior to their festival screening. 

The standard entry fee is EUR10 (US$10). The entry fee for students is EUR5 (US$5). 

The regular deadline is October 10, 2022. The final deadline is November 2, 2022.

Interested applicants can submit entries here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

