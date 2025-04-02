Kogi govt’ to Natasha: You flouted directives against homecoming rally

THE Kogi State government has declared that the senator representing Kogi Central in the Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has committed an offence by addressing supporters at her homecoming event on Tuesday, March 1, 2025.

He said that despite her claim of coming to visit her people for Sallah festivities, all her addresses were political to incite the people against constitutional authorities at the federal and state levels to create panic.

This was disclosed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, when he appeared on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, April 1.

According to him, the rally aimed to create tension and ensure that there was violence in the state.

“Yes, she has committed the offence of having a procession when the state government, acting on credible intelligence, directed that there should be none.

“She also addressed a rally. She will call it a homecoming to greet her people about Sallah. Where did they talk about Sallah there? All her addresses were political to incite the people against constitutional authorities.

“That was just what happened today. So that is a clear violation of the statement and the directive of the state government,” Fanwo stated.

According to the state spokesperson, the ban on rallies and political gatherings in the state was due to intelligence report that some political and religious rallies would lead to escalations, which may go into a full-blown crisis.

He said that due to the report, the state government issued a statement banning all kinds of rallies in the state.

He added the ban on convoys in the state was due to the fact that the government did not want people to import unauthorised people in the name of security into the state.

“So, nobody is saying that it is a law; it is a directive, it is a statement of the state government which has been plotted, and the statement was issued to ensure security and if you listen to her today, you will understand that those who gave the intelligence were very correct,” he added.

He accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of dishing out what he termed “frivolous, careless, unfortunate lies” against prominent people in the state that could have resulted in lot of crises.

He stated that the senator mentioning names of high-profile individuals, such as the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, former governor Yahaya Bello, and current governor, Ododo about an alleged assassination plot can be considered inciting and may lead to a full-blown crisis.

“I saw a procession into a place where they were singing all kinds of inciting songs. Then I saw her also addressing supporters, making frivolous, bogus, and dishing out all sorts of lies to incite the people against the government, including Governor Usman Ododo,” Fanwo said.

On the consequence of Akpoti – Uduaghan’s action, Fanwo said the state government will expect the police to take the necessary action.

“So, it is not just about me. I’m very sure they will review it and take the necessary actions.

“There was a statement, there was a directive from the state governor, and the security agencies were told to execute the directive.

“If someone has violated it, the security agencies will not need the governor again to come and give them another directive. They know what to do. Only the security agencies will be able to answer that. They know how they go about their operations. I am not a police officer,” he declared.

He insisted that the state is only trying to secure the people and property to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

The ICIR reports that despite a police order asking Akpoti-Uduaghan to cancel her homecoming rally, a Kogi State ban on public gatherings, and a curfew imposed in the Okehi Local Government Area where her residence is located, Akpoti-Uduaghan held her homecoming rally on Tuesday.

At the event, she declared that she was not afraid of anyone as she faces her suspension and recall process from the Nigerian Senate.