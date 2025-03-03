Akpabio vs Natasha: Why Senate has yet to react – Spokesperson

SENATE spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said the Red Chamber had yet to take action on the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Adaramodu stated this on Monday, March 3, while appearing on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

He said the only case between the two feuding lawmakers currently under review by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions was Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged refusal to comply with Senate standing orders.

He explained that the issue of sexual harassment was not officially before the legislative body, stressing that any new complaint would only be reviewed if formally submitted.

His words, “The only matter before the Senate is between Senator Natasha and the rest of the senators, that she is not complying with the standing orders of the Senate. No other issues.

“Then, if there is anything that comes tomorrow about any senator in the National Assembly, the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition Committee will review once it is referred to them. It is going to be taken as an internal affair.

“In the hallowed chamber, whatever we do or say is not actionable in the court, so because of that, the committee will treat the issue as it comes. The Senate does not run the committee with senators. The Senate President does not even run with its members. It is an independent committee.”

The ICIR reports that the dispute between the Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan began after the latter discovered her seating position had been changed without prior notice at the Senate.

The controversy escalated on Friday, February 28, when she appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show and accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

She claimed some colleagues had advised her to accept the seat change as part of a larger scheme against her.

Meanwhile, while Akpabio has yet to officially comment on the allegations, his wife Unoma denied the claims, calling them false and baseless.

“My husband is a disciplined man who respects women,” she said.

She also filed separate lawsuits against Akpoti-Uduaghan at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, alleging defamation and violation of fundamental human rights.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

In one lawsuit (Suit No: CV/814/25), she contended that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusations had caused emotional distress and put her and her family in danger.

She is seeking ₦250 billion in damages and a court order barring the senator from making further claims.

In a separate defamation lawsuit (Suit No: CV/816/25), she described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations as false and malicious, arguing that they had damaged her family’s reputation.

She is further demanding N1 billion in damages and a public apology to be published in two national newspapers.