Akpabio’s wife slams N250bn libel suits against Senator Natasha

file photo : Unoma Akpabio
UNOMA Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has filed separate lawsuits against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, alleging defamation and violation of fundamental human rights.

The legal action stems from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent claims that her troubles in the Senate began after she refused to have a sexual relationship with the Senate President.

In the first suit on fundamental rights violation (Suit No: CV/814/25), Unoma accused the senator of making false and scandalous statements that caused her and her children emotional distress and fear for their safety.

She asked the court to declare the statements a violation of her right to dignity under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Additionally, she is seeking ₦250 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction restraining Akpoti-Uduaghan from making further such claims.

In a separate defamation suit (Suit No: CV/816/25), Unoma challenged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s assertion that her husband made sexual advances towards her. She described the allegations as false, malicious, and damaging, stating they had tarnished her family’s reputation and subjected them to public ridicule.

As part of her demands, she requested the court to compel Akpoti-Uduaghan to issue a public apology in The Guardian and Thisday newspapers and pay ₦1 billion in damages.

“The allegations have caused untold pain and emotional trauma to me and my family,” Unoma Akpabio stated in the suit.

The court has yet to fix a date for the hearing of both cases.

The ICIR reports that the dispute between the two lawmakers began after Akpoti-Uduaghan discovered her Senate seating position had been changed without prior notice.

In response, she filed a ₦100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio and his senior legislative aide, Mfon Patrick. Her lawyer, Victor Giwa, claimed that a defamatory statement about her was published on Patrick’s Facebook page under the title ‘Is Local Content Committee of the Senate Natasha’s Birthright?’

The post accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of reducing senatorial duties to fashion choices, alleging that she was more concerned with makeup and transparent outfits in the chamber.


     

     

    Giwa described the post as provocative and damaging, arguing that it had lowered his client’s reputation among colleagues and the public.

    The controversy escalated on Friday, February 28, when Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show and accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her. She claimed some colleagues had advised her to accept the seat change as part of a larger scheme against her.

    Meanwhile, Akpabio’s wife has denied the allegations, calling them false and baseless.

    “My husband is a disciplined man who respects women,” she said.

