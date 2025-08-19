KWAM1 vs. Emmanson: instances where social standing determines punishment

RECENT incidents of unruly passengers and lapses in airport safety have once again exposed a troubling reality: Nigeria’s justice system often bends in favour of the wealthy and influential, while ordinary citizens face harsher consequences.

Across different institutions, patterns of selective justice emerge. Prominent Nigerians often walk away with little more than a slap on the wrist, while those with less social standing face swift and heavy sanctions for similar offences.

Critics argue this culture of favouritism undermines the rule of law and deepens public distrust in formal institutions. Many Nigerians now turn to the court of public opinion rather than rely on official justice mechanisms.

Here are some instances:

Policeman versus Okoya’s sons on naira abuse

Earlier this year, a viral video showed two sons of Razaq Okoya, chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, spraying Naira notes during a social event. While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007 clearly prohibits such abuse of currency under Section 21(3), no charges were brought against the Okoya brothers.

Instead, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced the detention of a policeman seen in the video, subjecting him to disciplinary action. The silence regarding the Okoya sons fuelled criticism that laws are enforced more strictly against the poor while the wealthy are shielded. One of the sons made an apology video.

Kwam1 vs. Emmason:Unequal reactions to airport misconduct

On August 5, renowned Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, disrupted a ValueJet flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. He reportedly disobeyed boarding rules, carried prohibited liquid onto the aircraft, and even attempted to stop the plane from taxiing.

While the pilot and co-pilot were swiftly sanctioned for negligence, Ayinde initially faced only a six-month flight ban issued two days after public outrage. His actions, however, clearly violated Section 459A of the Nigerian Criminal Code, which prescribes a two-year jail term for obstructing aircraft operations.

The section states that, “Any person who, by any unlawful act, obstructs, causes an alteration to be made in the course of or in any way whatsoever hinders or impedes the movement of any aircraft, which is in motion on or in flight over any aerodrome, is guilty of a misdemeanour, and is liable to imprisonment for two years.”

In contrast, just five days later, passenger Comfort Emmanson clashed with Ibom Air hostesses after allegedly refusing to switch off her phone. She was forcibly removed, placed on an indefinite no-fly list, arrested, remanded in Kirikiri Prison, and arraigned in court all within hours.

The starkly different treatment of Ayinde and Emmanson sparked widespread debate on the double standards in Nigeria’s justice system.

Extant laws, unruly behaviour, breach of safety protocols

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) law, Civil Aviation Act 2022, provides penalties for breach of the Aviation rules. Section 45 provides sanctions on security checks of passengers and baggage; section 75 on trespass on aerodromes; section 83 on hijacking and interference; section 81 on dangerous flying; and section 85 on interference with crew members. An aviation security expert, John Ojikitu, told The ICIR that the contravention of the laws and elite favouritism and preference did not start today.

“It did not start with the woman on Ibom Air, nor KWAM1, nor did it begin with the former Governor, now Senator Oshiomole. The record showed that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will show that it has always been there especially with political office holders,” Ojikitu said.

Eroding trust in the system

For human rights lawyer Femi Falana, the government’s leniency toward Ayinde sets a dangerous precedent. He argues that by pardoning the musician, authorities have undermined their moral authority to prosecute similar offenders in the future.

“By this action, the Federal Government has lost its moral right to arrest and prosecute any passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports,” the renowned senior advocate said.

He sees the withdrawal of charges against Emmanson — accused of unruly behaviour on an Ibom Air flight — as evidence that the government’s selective handling of such cases risks accusations of discrimination.

“Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, the government will henceforth be accused of discriminatory treatment whenever it prosecutes other passengers for similar conduct,” Falana maintained

The senior advocate believes that pardoning Ayinde without trial contradicts the principle of equal application of the law and erodes public confidence in the justice system.

“I feel that the whole approach in which the matter has been handled so far leaves a lot to be desired from the security standpoint, professionalism standpoint, and most especially from the legal standpoint,” Ojienoh, a legal practitioner, expressed.

Ojienoh, who felt disappointed in how the matters were handled, had earlier shared a legal perspective with The ICIR when the matter unfolded, highlighting what should have been expected under a fair justice system.

But seeing how it later turned out, Ojienoh, a partner at Eko Solicitors and Advocates, said it seems there were various double-dealings on the part of the government.

“They (authorities) first of all went all out against the young woman and walked as fast as the speed of light. It was unbelievable that in a few hours, the lady had already been docked and remanded in prison.

“It looked as though what now made the government have a rethink was the fact that people started drawing parallels between the way the lady was treated and the way Mr Ayinde was treated,” he said.

He struggled not to believe that the double-dealing and double-faced nature of the government was too obvious in balancing the justice system.

“We saw that it was immediately afterwards that (punishing the lady) they extended the punishment for Ayinde from a six-month ban to an indefinite ban.

“We saw again that in less than 24 hours, the government dropped the charges against the lady and also reduced the sentence for King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal and proposed to make him an ambassador,” Ojienoh recounted.

This shows a lot of inconsistencies and loopholes in our justice system, he stressed. “We selectively prosecute our prosecutors, who we want to prosecute and leave out those we do not want to prosecute, especially the Do You Know Who I Am Class.”

“I think that is rather sad for our country and our justice system generally,” he maintained.