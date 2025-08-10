NYSC extends service year for ‘corper’ who criticised Tinubu by 2 months

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it had extended the service year for corp member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the hardships faced by Nigerians.

The NYSC revealed this in a statement on Sunday, August 10, to clarify what it described as a false information about its widely reported seizure of Uguamaye’s discharge certificate.

“Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety.

“Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws,” the NYSC said.

The organisation said that Rita was among the 131 corps members whose certificates of national service were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons.

“It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case,” it noted.

The NYSC urged the public to approach the matter with understanding, maintaining that extension of service for non-compliance was a longstanding tradition within the NYSC and should not be politicised.

“The NYSC Scheme remains committed to discharging its mandate, in line with the dictates of the constitution,” it added.

In March this year, The ICIR reported that Rita, a corps member in Lagos State, raised an alarm about her safety after allegedly receiving threats following a viral video in which she criticised Tinubu’s administration over rising inflation and hardship faced by Nigerians.

In the widely circulated video posted on her Instagrampage @iamraye__, Uguamaye voiced her frustration over the worsening cost of living in Nigeria, claiming she couldn’t afford basic needs with the N33,000 she got monthly as an allowance from the NYSC.

She questioned what the Tinubu government was doing to ease the suffering faced by Nigerians, dubbing him a ‘terrible’ president.

Many Nigerians condemned the government alleged threat to her life at the time.

Following the NYSC clarification to extend her service year, reactions are again trailing the decision.

Amnesty International, which had criticised the action at the time, said in another statement on Saturday, August 9, that the NYSC must rescind its “arbitrary and outrageous” decision to deny Rita, widely known as Raye, her NYSC discharge certificate upon completion of a year of national service to the nation.

“This shows unacceptable intolerance of dissenting voices,” it stated.

The organisation noted that the NYSC’s flagrant decision to withhold Uguamaye’s certificate might not be unconnected with her comments on social media, on the widespread economic hardship as a result of Tinubu’s economic policies.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of punishing her by withholding her NYSC certificate for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should prioritise addressing the country’s escalating economic woes.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with abuse of power and intimidation to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions — in utter disregard for the Nigerian constitution and international laws. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime,” it said.

It noted that the lady had faced a threat to life and violence for her viral video that criticised Tinubu’s government.

“No one should be punished for expressing a dissenting opinion. Authorities have obligation to uphold and respect the right to freedom of expression — without discrimination,” Amnesty International added.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the NYSC’s action in a statement on Sunday.

“What manner of impunity is this? Everything should not be subjected to politics. I hope that Ushie Rita Uguamaye’s NYSC discharge certificate is not being withheld because she dared to complain about the economic hardship under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“It is unacceptable that the young lady, who had served her country without queries, should not have received her National Youth Service Corps certificate one year after passing out,” Abubakar said before the NYSC issued its statement clarifying why it withheld the certificate.

He urged the appropriate authorities to take urgent steps to ensure that Uguamaye gets her discharge certificate.