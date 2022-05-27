Kwara Gov gets APC nod for second term

— 1 min read

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has been returned unopposed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

A total of 961 delegates of the ruling party gave him the nod to run for second term at the governorship primary election held on Thursday at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin.

There were 965 delegates in attendance, but four votes were deemed invalid as they did not properly fill their ballots.

The voting took place in the presence of representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Shehu Ahmad, and the Governorship and House of Assembly Primaries’ Committee, chaired by Professor Emmanuel Dandaura.

Dandaura, while pronouncing AbdulRazaq validly nominated to run for second term, commended his excellent performance, which he said was evident from the declarations of the delegates.

In his acceptance speech, AbdulRazaq thanked the delegates, Kwarans and party faithful, including royal fathers, for the honour done him, saying he would not take their support for granted.

He said, “Between 2019 and now, the trajectory of Kwara State has changed. We have registered a bold presence in the comity of decent and respected states. We have positive strides and indices in education, health, access to water, improved youths engagement, gender mainstreaming, support for farmers and the vulnerable, and rural development to show for our mandate. Today, no part of Kwara State is left without government presence.

- Advertisement -

“Our politics has also evolved. The destiny of Kwarans is no longer tied to any particular person. That is the bold message from our primaries. Are we perfect? No, we are not. What is not debatable is the magnitude of progress that Kwara has made over the last three years. We can only beat our own records of achievements.”

The governor said the APC in Kwara State would be campaigning on its records of improving the lots of the people and reasserting its leadership position in the state as it seeks to achieve more efficiency.

“Distinguished delegates, the choice before the people of Kwara State is clear. 2023 is the year to make it clear to the doubting Thomases that the revolution of 2019 was not a fluke. It is the year to reaffirm our decision to reclaim our dignity and have a state that serves everyone equitably. We must, therefore, keep what is left of our patrimony and, by all democratic means, avoid a relapse to the years of the locust, ” he said.