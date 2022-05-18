24.1 C
Abuja

2023: Former governor’s son joins Kwara governorship race

Politics and GovernanceElections
Editorial
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

By Dare Akogun

ABDULHAKEEM Oladimeji Lawal, son of a former governor of Kwara State Mohammed Lawal, has joined the governorship race in the state on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Lawal submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for the election in Illorin, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Addressing supporters after submitting the forms at the SDP secretariat, Lawal promised to change the fortunes of the state for good.

“Kwara has been suffering from years of misgovernance by self serving opportunists who have been at the helms of affairs of the state in recent times.

“I want to be build on the foundation built by my father to set this state on the path to progress which has been abandoned by successive governments after him,” he said.

He urged the state executive of the SDP to ensure that the best candidates secure the party’s tickets for the 2023 general elections.

- Advertisement -

Lawal further urged members of the party to support him to actualise a better Kwara.

Chairman of the SDP in Kwara State Abdulazeez Afolabi commended Lawal for his support to the party and wished him well in the elections.

Hakeem’s father, Mohammed Lawal, was the governor of Kwara State between 1999 and 2003.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Deborah: NBA postpones 2022 Sokoto conference

THE President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Apata has announced the postponement...
News

Deborah: Public figures that made controversial posts

THE killing of Deborah Samuel a 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of...
Diaspora News

Nigerian widow, daughter facing deportation from UK cry for help

BEREAVED spouses with the right to remain in the United Kingdom are facing destitution...
Diaspora News

2023: US to impose visa restrictions of promoters of violence

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the United States Government says it will impose...
News

Police commission promotes ex-EFCC boss Magu despite pending investigation report

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDeborah: NBA postpones 2022 Sokoto conference

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.