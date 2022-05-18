2023: Former governor’s son joins Kwara governorship race

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

ABDULHAKEEM Oladimeji Lawal, son of a former governor of Kwara State Mohammed Lawal, has joined the governorship race in the state on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Lawal submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for the election in Illorin, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Addressing supporters after submitting the forms at the SDP secretariat, Lawal promised to change the fortunes of the state for good.

“Kwara has been suffering from years of misgovernance by self serving opportunists who have been at the helms of affairs of the state in recent times.

“I want to be build on the foundation built by my father to set this state on the path to progress which has been abandoned by successive governments after him,” he said.

He urged the state executive of the SDP to ensure that the best candidates secure the party’s tickets for the 2023 general elections.

Lawal further urged members of the party to support him to actualise a better Kwara.

Chairman of the SDP in Kwara State Abdulazeez Afolabi commended Lawal for his support to the party and wished him well in the elections.

Hakeem’s father, Mohammed Lawal, was the governor of Kwara State between 1999 and 2003.