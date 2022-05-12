Urban development: Kwara governor unveils new Ilorin city masterplan

— 2 mins read

By Dare Akogun

THE Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has unveiled the new Ilorin city master lplan to facilitate urban development and secure a sustainable future for the people of the state.

Represented by his deputy Kayode Alabi, the governor unveiled the masterplan on Wednesday during the Public Presentation of the Draft Masterplan and Consultation held at the Banquet Hall, Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq described the masterplan as another milestone in the history of Ilorin, adding that the city is getting a masterplan for the second time since the creation of Kwara in 1967.

He said the project was a testament to vision and commitment his administration has for the state.

According to him “We are glad to be offering the state its second-ever masterplan. This speaks to our genuine concern for planned growth and the future of our children.

“It is a testament to the great vision and commitment we have for this state. I want to state that designing masterplans for other major cities is also a top priority as we build a sustainable future for Kwara State.

“We started this project some months ago in 2020, and it has taken the efforts of many professionals and patriots to get us this far. I am truly grateful to all of you.”

The governor added that the masterplan has enjoyed inputs from various stakeholders and experts from across the state and beyond.

He said that the presentation offered another opportunity for everyone to have the final say on how to organise Ilorin and make it the best planned and the most resilient city in the country.

Earlier in his remarks chairman of the Ilorin masterplan working committee Abdulmutalib Shittu said the masterplan considered planned growth and development for 20 years.

Shittu said the masterplan provide a 20-year vision for the future of Ilorin, which will open up new satellite towns, strengthen employment opportunities and provision of public services for an increasing population.

He said the new satellite towns would consist of necessary comprehensive amenities available in any modern society explaining that there will be no need to get to the main capital to get all facilities needed to live a healthy and socio-economic life.

The chairman, who also said the new masterplan would take care of future waste disposal, transportation, education and population growth, added that the draft masterplan was arrived at from contributions of key stakeholders in the state.

According to him, “The masterplan considers planned growth and development for 20 years; public transport and utility network; strengthening employment opportunities and the provisions of public services for an increasing population.

“The strategic masterplan covers an area just under 2,000 kilometre square and provides a 20 year vision for the future of Ilorin. It is a comprehensive, sustainable and implementable framework for urban development aimed at reflecting the needs of the community”, he said.

Shittu commended the 9-man Ilorin city masterplan working committee and Dar-Al-Handasah consultant for their relentless efforts towards the successful presentation and vision for Ilorin development.

He disclosed that the exhibition would be opened for 28 days from May 11 to June 8 for public engagement and input at the Ilorin Banquet Hall.