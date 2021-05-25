We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOVERNOR of Kwara State Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has directed authorities of Kwara State Polytechnic to allow all students to sit for their examinations regardless of whether or not they have paid tuition fees.

Abdulrazaq took to his Twitter handle to make this announcement on Monday, May 24.

“I have looked into appeals by students of the Kwara State Polytechnic to be allowed to write their examinations while they pay up their tuition fees at a later date. I granted this request in full appreciation of the extant economic situation in the country.

“However, I appeal to the affected students to reciprocate this goodwill by ensuring prompt payment of their fees which are critical to the effective running of the institution,” he said.

The governor further wished the students good luck while assuring them of state government’s support for the polytechnic and other educational institutions in the state.

The authorities at the polytechnic had earlier issued a ‘no payment, no exams’ rule for students who were yet to pay their tuition fees.

Students were required to show up at the exam venues with original audited payment slips, in a statement issued by the school’s Registrar Olayemi Olatomi on Friday, May 7.