Kyari deletes Facebook post explaining relationship with Hushpuppi

Ijeoma OPARA
Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari

SUSPENDED Police Chief Abba Kyari has deleted his Facebook post explaining his relationship with self-confessed fraudster Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The post was made by Kyari after his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in reaction to the allegations.

While facing prosecution in the United States, Hushpuppi had accused Kyari of receiving proceeds of fraud and effecting the arrest of his accomplice Vincent Chibuzor when a disagreement ensued between them.

Kyari, however, denied any fraudulent involvement with Hushpuppi in the Facebook post and implored Nigerians to disregard allegations levelled against him, describing them as untrue.

Stating that he did not demand money from Abbas, Kyari disclosed that he had served as a link between Hushpuppi and a cloth merchant to whom a payment of N300,000 was made for the purchase of some clothes.

This part of the statement was, however, edited few hours before the post was finally deleted.

Kyari has been widely criticised despite his attempts at refuting claims of his involvement in fraudulent activities.

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba had ordered an investigation on Kyari over the allegations and later, recommended his suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

A statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba said the suspension was recommended, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal disciplinary process of the Force.

