Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari may be extradited to US – Malami

News
Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubarkar Malami on Monday said the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari may be extradited to the United States for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million internet fraud by an Instagram celebrity Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi, and four others.

Malami spoke while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said although investigation was ongoing, a prima facie case has been established to warrant prosecution or extradition of Kyari.

Malami said Nigeria was cooperating with all parties involved to ensure justice prevailed within the context of the law.

“The position now is that there are prima facie grounds – reasonable grounds for suspicion that have been considered from the perspective of prosecution, from the perspective of likely extradition, if the need for so doing arises,” he said.

“It is an issue that has both national and international dimensions and in respect of the two, actions are being taken; it is a work in progress locally and internationally and we are doing whatever it takes to ensure justice is done within the context of the law, regardless of the personalities involved.”

The ICIR had reported that in the course of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent charges against Hushpuppi, Kyari was found to have received money from the suspect.

According to a 69-page document sighted by The ICIR, the payment was for two different transactions paid into Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank accounts, presumed to facilitate the arrest of one Vincent Chibuzo, an accomplice of Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) prosecutor alleged that Hushpuppi paid Kyari in order to have Chibuzo jailed in Nigeria.

The prosecutor also provided evidence to show that Kyari indicated interest in sharing an account detail for the transaction, and six minutes later, he forwarded a Zenith bank account to Hushpuppi.

Kyari was subsequently suspended by the Inspector-General of Police  (IGP) Alkali Usman Baba and a four-man panel was set up to investigate him.

The panel, which was headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Joseph Egbunike, submitted its report to the IGP last August.

But, in a recent development, the Police Service Commission (PSC), which is saddled with the responsibility of promoting, dismissing and disciplining police officers, rejected the outcome of the IGP’s report for lack of depth.

