Lagos bans RTEAN activities

THE Lagos State government has suspended all activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) with immediate effect.

This was made known in a statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, this evening.

According to Giwa, the suspension had become necessary following violence that erupted in Ojo and Lagos Island yesterday, where, at least, one person was killed.

The fracas, which was between two factions of the RTEAN over park leadership, led to a protest by some RTEAN members demanding the removal of the national president of the association, Musa Muhammed.

Giwa stated that a 35-man caretaker committee had been constituted to take over the activities of the union.

“Heading the Caretaker Committee is Hon. Sulaiman Adeshina Raji, with Bamgbose Oluseyi as Deputy Chairman. Other members of the Committee include Sunday Aransiola, Sulaiman Onabanjo, Azeez Abdulrahman, Isiaka Seriki, Victor Ifemenam, Kareem Babatunde, Amusan Abdulrahman, Teslim Adeshina, Sulaiman Surajudeen and Fatai Rauf.

“Others are Sunday Banjo, Segun Omole, Thomas Akinkayode, Taiwo Lasisi, Gbenga Kashimawo, Samson Ajala, Taiwo Daodu, Sule Aliu, Ahmed Musa and Oladipupo Ibrahim. Adewale Adeniyi, Olatunji Durojaiye, Wasiu Olanrewaju, Taofeek Onileola, Yusuf Afolabi, Bode Ogungbade, Alh. A.A. Ussaini, Saliu Usman, Saheed Badru, Kolawole Yusuf, Kayode Thomas, Idowu Oyewole and Salami Babatunde Ope,” the statement read.

The SA reiterated that the suspension became necessary to prevent further acts of violence in the state, stressing that men of the Lagos State Police Command would be deployed across the state to enforce the suspension, and to ensure safety of lives and properties.

- Advertisement -

He added that the state had met with some representatives of the RTEAN yesterday following a protest by some members of the union demanding Muhammed’s removal.

He assured the RTEAN members of total investigation of the allegations levelled against the national president with a promise to resolve all lingering issues.

Early this year, the ICIR beamed its spotlight on a sister organisation of the RTEAN the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). The report revealed a long history of bloodletting feuds between the NURTW, the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, (TOOAN), and the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN).