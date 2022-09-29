22.6 C
Abuja

Lagos bans RTEAN activities

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
File photo. Credit: World Nomads
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Lagos State government has suspended all activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) with immediate effect.

This was made known in a statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, this evening.

According to Giwa, the suspension had become necessary following violence that erupted in Ojo and Lagos Island yesterday, where, at least, one person was killed.

The fracas, which was between two factions of the RTEAN over park leadership, led to a protest by some RTEAN members demanding the removal of the national president of the association, Musa Muhammed.

Giwa stated that a 35-man caretaker committee had been constituted to take over the activities of the union.

“Heading the Caretaker Committee is Hon. Sulaiman Adeshina Raji, with Bamgbose Oluseyi as Deputy Chairman. Other members of the Committee include Sunday Aransiola, Sulaiman Onabanjo, Azeez Abdulrahman, Isiaka Seriki, Victor Ifemenam, Kareem Babatunde, Amusan Abdulrahman, Teslim Adeshina, Sulaiman Surajudeen and Fatai Rauf.

“Others are Sunday Banjo, Segun Omole, Thomas Akinkayode, Taiwo Lasisi, Gbenga Kashimawo, Samson Ajala, Taiwo Daodu, Sule Aliu, Ahmed Musa and Oladipupo Ibrahim. Adewale Adeniyi, Olatunji Durojaiye, Wasiu Olanrewaju, Taofeek Onileola, Yusuf Afolabi, Bode Ogungbade, Alh. A.A. Ussaini, Saliu Usman, Saheed Badru, Kolawole Yusuf, Kayode Thomas, Idowu Oyewole and Salami Babatunde Ope,” the statement read.

The SA reiterated that the suspension became necessary to prevent further acts of violence in the state, stressing that men of the Lagos State Police Command would be deployed across the state to enforce the suspension, and to ensure safety of lives and properties.

- Advertisement -

He added that the state had met with some representatives of the RTEAN yesterday following a protest by some members of the union demanding Muhammed’s removal.

He assured the RTEAN members of total investigation of the allegations levelled against the national president with a promise to resolve all lingering issues.

Early this year, the ICIR beamed its spotlight on a sister organisation of the RTEAN the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). The report revealed a long history of bloodletting feuds between the NURTW, the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, (TOOAN), and the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN).

 

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Impact

Stakeholders raise alarm over extortion at NIS Passport offices after ICIR report

STAKEHOLDERS have raised the alarm over continued extortion at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)...
Judiciary

Supreme court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate for Osun election

THE Supreme Court has affirmed Ademola Adeleke as the authentic candidate of the Peoples...
Police

Police confirm killing of artist, three others in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the killing of an artist...
Media Opportunities

Earth journalism network offers biodiversity story grants

INTERNEWS’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering grants for journalists to produce in-depth biodiversity and...
Environment

Ogoni Oil Spill: Floundering Clean-up roadmap and tales of anguish of oil communities

THE Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, under the Federal Ministry of Environment, was charged...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStakeholders raise alarm over extortion at NIS Passport offices after ICIR report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.