fbpx

Lagos begins coroner call, asks people to come with details of missing people

iNews
By Niyi OYEDEJI
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State PHOTO: Vanguard

The Lagos State government has commenced a coroner call for the identification of missing persons in the state.

Hon Justice M.A Dada in a statement obtained by The ICIR asked those who have lost their loved ones between October 19 to 27 of 2020, to come forward with the provision of relevant information that would assist in the identification exercise.

“Pursuant to Section 15, Coroners System Law of Lagos State, 2015, the Pathology Team would want all those who have lost loved ones between 19th — 27th October 2020 (that is, next-of-kin of the victims) to provide relevant information that would assist the identification exercise.”

The Chief coroner, however, asked the next of kin of the missing persons to contact the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), for the identification process.

“The next-of-kin will be required to provide means of identification of themselves and their loved ones, Nationally recognized means of identification such as International passport, Driver’s license. National ID card or LASSRA ID Card shall be accepted.”

She said only the parents, siblings, or children of the missing persons are expected to visit LASUTH for the exercise, adding that the hours of visit shall be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm for the next two weeks.

Dada also stated that the next of kin shall be required to come along with clear photographs of the missing person, their own upper body photographs; and also provide samples for Reference DNA Profile, where necessary.

She said the identification exercise would help in comparison with those already collected.

She added that it is only after a definitive scientific identification, that the bodies of the deceased shall be released by the office of the Chief Coroner to the next of kin for burial.

 

Advertisement
Niyi OYEDEJI

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter @niyi_oyedeji.

You might also like More from author
Comments
More Stories

Sanwo-Olu releases list of police officers under prosecution

Niyi OYEDEJI

Lagos State Government warns residents on release of water…

Vincent Ufuoma

COVID-19: Sanwo-olu cancels independence day parade in Lagos

Vincent Ufuoma
1 of 41

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More