Lagos begins coroner call, asks people to come with details of missing people

The Lagos State government has commenced a coroner call for the identification of missing persons in the state.

Hon Justice M.A Dada in a statement obtained by The ICIR asked those who have lost their loved ones between October 19 to 27 of 2020, to come forward with the provision of relevant information that would assist in the identification exercise.

“Pursuant to Section 15, Coroners System Law of Lagos State, 2015, the Pathology Team would want all those who have lost loved ones between 19th — 27th October 2020 (that is, next-of-kin of the victims) to provide relevant information that would assist the identification exercise.”

The Chief coroner, however, asked the next of kin of the missing persons to contact the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), for the identification process.

“The next-of-kin will be required to provide means of identification of themselves and their loved ones, Nationally recognized means of identification such as International passport, Driver’s license. National ID card or LASSRA ID Card shall be accepted.”

She said only the parents, siblings, or children of the missing persons are expected to visit LASUTH for the exercise, adding that the hours of visit shall be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm for the next two weeks.

Dada also stated that the next of kin shall be required to come along with clear photographs of the missing person, their own upper body photographs; and also provide samples for Reference DNA Profile, where necessary.

She said the identification exercise would help in comparison with those already collected.

She added that it is only after a definitive scientific identification, that the bodies of the deceased shall be released by the office of the Chief Coroner to the next of kin for burial.