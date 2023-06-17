25.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Lagos govt to demolish 17 ‘distressed’ buildings in Alaba market

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
One of the buildings to be demolished by LASBCA. Pc: The Cable
One of the buildings to be demolished by LASBCA. Pc: The Cable

Related

THE Lagos state government is set to demolish 17 distressed buildings used for commercial purposes at the Alaba International Market, Ojo.

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, disclosed the planned demolition and gave the final warning and vacation notices to the occupants of the affected buildings during an assessment visit to the market on Friday, June 16.

According to Oki, the planned demolition was meant to save lives, adding that the government valued the lives of residents more than the cost of any property.

The LASBCA chief said the occupants had received multiple notices since 2016, but rather than take the required measures, chose to physically harass LASBCA’s officials.

Oki, condemning the spate of harassment, said that seven years’ notification was enough for the occupants of the buildings marked for demolition to have vacated the structures and comply with the notices issued by LASBCA and other government agencies.

He added that the agency had to seek the help of the Lagos State Task Force to avoid further attacks from the occupants.

“These buildings marked within this Alaba International Market would have been included in the list of 349 distressed building earlier published in different national newspapers this year but because the occupants were always harassing our officers, it was impossible to capture the details of the structures and include them in the publication.

“What we have done now is a joint exercise carried out by both the Lagos Task Force officers and the demolition gang of the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

“The demolition of the distressed buildings within the ALABA International Market has become an urgent and essential task due to the potential hazards they present to nearby structures and the safety of the market’s business community.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “We know that this area is a commercial centre and one of the busiest markets in Lagos State, but despite this, we cannot fold our arms and allow irregularities to continue to thrive in the market where lives of innocent persons would be put at risk because of the failure of a few set of individuals who have refused to do the needful,” he said.

    Oki pleaded with Lagosians to always inform the relevant government agencies about distressed buildings and infractions noticed in their neighborhoods.

    Oki further warned all Lagos residents and property owners to desist from patronising touts and impostors for processing of building approvals in an attempt to subvert due process.

    He stressed that LASBCA would not spare any effort in pulling down identified distressed structures.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Conflict and Security

    Electoral violence in Lagos: Tales of agony, pain ring loud

    THE Governorship and House of Assembly election in Lagos witnessed violence; in this report,...
    Crime

    CCTV can’t check ‘one-chance’ criminal ring in Abuja – FCTA

    THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said close-circuit television (CCTV) can not checkmate...
    Conflict and Security

    Air Force opens up on killing 38 ‘innocent’ herders in Nasarawa

    THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has opened up on the killing of 38 people...
    News

    Asari Dokubo accuses Nigeria’s military of massive oil theft in Niger Delta

    FORMER Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has accused the Nigerian military of being...
    Banking and Finance

    43 non-eligible items remain banned from forex, CBN insists [List included]

    THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that the 43 non-eligible items remain...

    Most Read

    EXCLUSIVE: FG yet to pay ASUU’s rival, CONUA, 8 months salaries backlog

    Like 2019, Cross River Government awarded over N600 million contracts to dubious companies in...

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    [OPINION] ICPC Commissioner GT Idris as Makaman Katsina, a good example of a great...

    Global Rights holds ‘National Day of Mourning’ for thousands who died under Buhari

    Tinubu will sustain tempo on infrastructure development — Buhari

    Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose to 10.86% in 2021 – FIRS

    Danida Fellowship Centre offers training on climate change reporting

    Court dismisses suit against Tinubu’s inauguration, fines plaintiffs N15m 

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Electoral violence in Lagos: Tales of agony, pain ring loud

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.