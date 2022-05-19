Lagos issues quit notice to Alaba Rago traders

— 1 min read

THE Lagos State Government has issued a 14-day eviction notice to occupants of the Alaba Rago market in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Twitter by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

The statement explained that the notice was issued after months of negotiation between the state government and representatives of the occupiers of the market.

A joint team of the Rapid Response Squad and Lagos Task Force was said to have proceeded to the market to inform its occupants of the eviction notice.

Last week, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered at the market by detectives from the Lagos State Police Command.

“The joint team, which was led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Chief Superintendent Olayinka Egbeyemi, and theChairman, Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Chief Superintendent Sola Jejeloye, met the occupants of the market in clusters to inform them of the 14-day vacation order,” a separate statement from the RSS read.

The RRS explained that the recovery of many guns in Alaba Rago by the Ojo Police Division, and the revelation by drug dealers that they regularly funnelled drugs through the area to several parts of the state were the more reasons government needed to move swiftly to modernise the area for there to be orderliness.

In 2019, the plan by the Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to re-develop the Alaba Rago International Market was allegedly rejected by Hausa traders, despite the promises made by the Chairman of Iba LCDA, Mrs Rahmat Rachael Oseni, to properly develop the famous market without evacuating the traders.

Speaking on behalf of the Hausa traders, Alhaji Adamu Katagun, insisted that traders would want the council to hand over the development plan of the market to enable them develop it themselves in line with the council’s standards and specifications.

On December 26, 2021, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 8,381,600 capsules and tablets of Tramadol and 56,782 bottles of codeine, among others, in major raids in some areas in Lagos. The areas included a notorious neighbourhood in Alaba Rago, and Satellite Town.