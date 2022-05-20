Lagos police parade sound engineer’s suspected killers

— 1 min read

THE Lagos Police Command has paraded six persons over the death of a sound engineer, David Imoh.

Imoh was killed last weekend in the Lekki axis of the state allegedly by operators of commercial motorcycle, widely known as okada, following disagreement over a sum of N100.

The arrested suspects are Dahiru Ayuba, the okada rider who had allegedly instigated the killing of Imoh; a woman, Susan Moses; a mastermind of the killing, Chigozie Anthony; and three other motorcyclists – Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella and Sunday Azi.

Paraded were also seven other suspects arrested in the last one month for armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, said the Command recovered 15 locally made pistols, 68 live cartridges, four handsets, an axe, charms, two cutlasses, a saw, one pounding pistol, a female bag and one tortoise within the period under review.

The widow of the 37-year-old sound engineer, Grace, said her husband was wrongly labelled as a ritualist and yahoo boy and lynched to death.

“They didn’t just beat him, they stabbed and burnt him to death. He was burnt as if he was a robber. They have taken my world away from me because of N100. This is not good,” she had cried.