24.5 C
Abuja

Lagos police parade sound engineer’s suspected killers

Breaking NewsNews
Tayo ODUNLAMI
Lagos Late Sound Engineer, David Imoh
Late Sound Engineer, David Imoh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Lagos Police Command has paraded six persons over the death of a sound engineer, David Imoh.

Imoh was killed last weekend in the Lekki axis of the state allegedly by operators of commercial motorcycle, widely known as okada, following disagreement over a sum of N100.

The arrested suspects are Dahiru Ayuba, the okada rider who had allegedly instigated the killing of Imoh; a woman, Susan Moses; a mastermind of the killing, Chigozie Anthony; and three other motorcyclists  –  Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella and Sunday Azi.

Paraded were also seven other suspects arrested in the last one month for armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, said the Command recovered 15 locally made pistols, 68 live cartridges, four handsets, an axe, charms, two cutlasses, a saw, one pounding pistol, a female bag and one tortoise within the period under review.

The widow of the 37-year-old sound engineer, Grace, said her husband was wrongly labelled as a ritualist and yahoo boy and lynched to death.

“They didn’t just beat him, they stabbed and burnt him to death. He was burnt as if he was a robber. They have taken my world away from me because of N100. This is not good,” she had cried.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

NRC cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has cancelled the planned resumption of train services along...
News

FCT minister seeks Rotary’s partnership in campaign to end open defecation

THE Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani, has asked Rotary...
Crime

Lagos court sentences Danish man to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

A LAGOS High Court has sentenced a 54-year-old Danish national, Peter Nielsen, to death...
Education

ASUU denies rejecting new FUTA Vice-Chancellor

THE Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA) Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of...
Breaking News

FAAN identifies corpse on MMIA runway, starts investigation

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has identified the mangled body seen yesterday...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNRC cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.