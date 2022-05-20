30.6 C
Lagos court sentences Danish man to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Tayo ODUNLAMI
1min read

A LAGOS High Court has sentenced a 54-year-old Danish national, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.

Nielsen was convicted on Friday, May 20, 2022 on two counts of murder the Lagos State government brought against him.

The presiding judge, Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, sentenced Nielsen to death by hanging on both counts.

The Dane was charged with the murder of his wife and singer, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra.

The Lagos State government accused him of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3.45am. at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State, an offence contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Nielsen, who was arraigned on June 13, 2018, pleaded not guilty.

