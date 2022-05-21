Nigerian Army dislodges IPOB training camp, kills two wanted criminals

— 1 min read

TWO suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by troops of the 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Friday.

A statement signed by army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops also also dislodged a training camp used by the gunmen.

The statement said the IPOB members were killed in a gun battle with the troops at Orlu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State

According to the army spokesman, the slain IPOB members have been terrorising residents of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba LGAs in Imo State.

Parts of the statement read, “Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service on Friday, 20 May, 2022, dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The troops dislodged the training camp after exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralizing two notorious members of the group who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.”

The statement added that the troops destroyed the training centre.

“The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification. A local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.”

Items recovered from the gunmen include three dane guns, fabricated pistols, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.