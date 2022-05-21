34.3 C
Abuja

Nigerian Army dislodges IPOB training camp, kills two wanted criminals

Breaking NewsConflict and Security
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

TWO suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by troops of the 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Friday.

A statement signed by army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops also also dislodged a training camp used by the gunmen.

The statement said the IPOB members were killed in a gun battle with the troops at Orlu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State

According to the army spokesman, the slain IPOB members have been terrorising residents of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba LGAs in Imo State.

Parts of the statement read, “Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service on Friday, 20 May, 2022, dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The troops dislodged the training camp after exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralizing two notorious members of the group who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been  terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.” 

The statement added that the troops destroyed the training centre.

- Advertisement -

“The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by  the separatists, including a shrine, which members  of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification. A local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.”

Items recovered from the gunmen include three dane guns, fabricated pistols, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons. 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: I will relocate to Sambisa if elected President – Al-Mustapha

HAMZA Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major, has vowed to relocate to Sambisa forest...
Elections

2023: Olawepo-Hashim asks INEC to extend deadline for primaries

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on the...
News

Daura, Kankara, others set for improved power supply with 330kva transmission stations

THE Federal Government says at the weekend that Daura, the country home of President...
Breaking News

Youths garner support for Obi in Lagos

SOME youths in Lagos State have taken to the streets to support a former...
Elections

2023: With me as candidate PDP is assured of victory in Kwara – Former ambassador to Japan 

By Dare Akogun A FORMER Nigerian ambassador to Japan Yisa Gana has declared that the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: I will relocate to Sambisa if elected President – Al-Mustapha

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.