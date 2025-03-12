Lagos residents face power outage as TCN announces transmission lines cut

LAGOS State residents will suffer power outages for an undisclosed number of days as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that transmission lines had been cut to the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 11, by its Group Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN said the incident would impact bulk power supply to electricity customers.

It said the transmission line snap occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9.

“The lines cut have resulted in a reduction of approximately 350MW of bulk electricity supply to the Lagos area, affecting both Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies.

“This temporary drop in bulk power supply has caused significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas,” TCN stated.

The Federal Government-owned electric utility company responsible for transmitting bulk electricity from power generating companies (GenCos) to distribution companies (DisCos) nationwide, said it had mobilised its engineers to the site.

It added that it had conveyed the necessary materials to repair the snapped sections of the 330kV Omotoso – Ikeja West transmission line.

“Repair work is expected to be completed within three days, after which the full bulk power supply will be restored through the transmission line route.

“TCN apologises for any inconvenience caused to the government, Eko, and Ikeja Electricity Distribution companies, and electricity consumers in Lagos State.”

Power outages have been a recurring issue in Lagos and other states in Nigeria, occasioned by incessant reports of grid collapse.

The impact is heavily felt by households, businesses, and critical sectors like healthcare, where a consistent power supply is essential.

In a recent publication on February 12, The ICIR reported that many Nigerian cities were plunged into blackout as the national grid collapsed for the second time this year.

Last year, the national grid collapsed about 11 times, raising concerns over grid stability and reliance on a centralised grid system.

With states now keying into the new electricity and establishing their regulatory commissions to attract investments, energy analysts believe that the decentralisation of the grid is feasible.