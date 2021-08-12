Lagos shuts down pharmacies, medicine stores

In a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi said the medicine stores were closed down due to inappropriate storage conditions of drugs and other illegal practices.

Abayomi said affected stores had violated the rules guiding operations of pharmacies and patent medicine stores and failed to adhere to the regulatory standard.

“The sealing of the affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999,” he said.

The Commissioner also gave reasons such as the absence of licensed pharmacists, sales of expired drugs, and medication not on the approved list.

He promised that the State’s task force on counterfeit and fake drugs would sustain and intensify efforts towards the strict adherence to the law by operators of pharmaceutical stores.

Drug fabrication is a global health problem as the effects can be felt by recipients worldwide.

The harmful effects on consumers could range from illness to disability and, in most cases, death.

- Advertisement -

The open drug market provides more opportunities for the uncontrolled spread of fake drugs in Nigeria.