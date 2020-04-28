Lagos State to provide 100,000 homes in three years

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai has disclosed the state government’s plans to provide 100,000 livable and affordable homes in the next three years, through increased partnership with private investors and utilisation of innovative building technology.

The news which was published on the state’s official website was disclosed by Akinderu-Fatai during the maiden edition of a Webinar organised to showcase Lagos First Green and Eco-friendly Estate in Idale, Badagry.

A joint venture between the state government and Echostone Nigeria, described the project “as the first of its kind” in Nigeria and promised that Lagos would not rest on its oars in ensuring that the challenge of housing deficit is reduced.

His words: “In our journey towards the Greater Lagos of our dreams, one of the envisaged milestones of success in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, is the provision of affordable and decent homes for the ever-increasing population of the State.”

“We are responding to this challenge through the completion of on-going housing schemes, increased collaboration with private investors as well as strategising on innovative technology to increase the speed of completion,” Fatai added.

“As a proof of our commitment, 492 allottees were recently given keys to their homes at Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens in Igando, Alimosho Local Government.”

Already, 360 home units are also nearly completed for habitation at Igbogbo (11b) in Ikorodu local government area. Before the end of the year, our housing schemes at Sangotedo (744 homes), Odo Onosa /Ayandelu (660 units), and Egan Igando to mention a few will soon be made available. This is in addition to the already completed and ready for delivery Peridot Parkland Estate, Idale in Badagry, consisting of 252 housing units”.

Expressing his satisfaction with the quality of houses built at Idale by Echostone Nigeria, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola, said that more housing schemes will soon be developed by the state with the technology introduced by the firm.

Akewusola said that the partnering firm employed an innovative technology that is fast, safe and energy-saving, adding that “ Lagos State intends to continue to set the benchmark in quality and affordability in housing projects”.

Sammy Adigun, the Director of Echostone Nigeria. who also moderated the virtual conference disclosed that, apart from the benefits accruing to the environment through optimisation of energy consumption, the project also showcases an innovative technology which speeds up housing delivery, utilises lesser energy and generates minimal waste from site activities.

Adigun said, “other eco-friendly attributes include reflective roofing, roofing overhang, positioning of windows to optimise natural light and ventilation so as to reduce the use of electric fans, air-conditioners and light”.