Lamido Sanusi reinstated as emir after four years

KANO Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, May 23, announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano state.

The governor made the announcement immediately after he assented to the reversal of the emirate council law, which split the emirate into five councils in 2019.

This means that all offices established under the former law and the emirs enthroned during the administration of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, have been set aside.

Addressing a media briefing after signing the law on Thursday, May 23, Yusuf directed the embattled monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces.

He also asked them to hand over the properties to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within two days.

The ICIR reported that the State House of Assembly after concluding the amendment of the Emirate Council Law of 2019 that created five emirates, announced the dethronement of the four emirs.

The decision was taken during plenary on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

According to the bill which passed the second and third reading on Thursday, district heads appointed or promoted under the law are also required to return to their previous positions by the new law.

It also revived the single emirate system in the state, vesting constitutional powers to appoint a new emir in the State Governor Abba Yusuf alone.

Under the immediate past administration led by Abdullahi Ganduje, the previously existing single emirate system was abolished by the law that has now been amended.

Ganduje established the Bichi, Karaye, Gaya, and Rano emirates in addition to the Kano emirate.

Initially, the Kano State High Court nullified the creation of the new emirates. However, the lawmakers in 2019 passed a fresh law that brought about multiple emirs.

The state government then dethroned the existing Kano emir Lamido Sanusi citing insubordination and political interference as reason. He was replaced by Aminu Ado-Bayero, who was transferred from the Bichi emirate to Kano.

Before Sanusi was deposed, the ex-governor’s move to create new emirates was already being seen as an attempt to reduce the emir’s authority.

Sanusi served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2009 to 2014. He was suspended by former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

Speaking on the amendment, Majority Leader of the House Lawan Dala told journalists that the creation of additional emirates through the amended law defeated the aim of the council, which was to serve as a custodian of culture.

The Kano State Assembly also adopted a motion to create a new second class emirate council in Kano on Thursday.

