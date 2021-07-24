We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Saturday, ensured that the electorate complied with wearing of face masks while visiting polling units to exercise their voting rights at the local government and councillorship elections.

It signified no face mask, no vote.

The decision was part of the COVID-19 safety protocol, especially in the wake of the its third wave in Nigeria.

The election is ongoing across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) in the state and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

Similar election is being held in Ogun State.

Findings show that the electorate without face masks were turned back in Lagos, until they adhered to the mandatory safety condition, thus providing avenue for brisk businesses, especially for face mask traders, kiosk owners and some food vendors at the polling units.

According to the Nigerian news agency, some voters at the Okerube Ward B Polling Unit (PU) 025 in Alimosho Local Government Area were sent back to get their face masks before being accredited to vote in the ongoing LG poll.

Kabiru Omotosho, a voter, was among those turned back, but he applauded the state electoral umpire for promoting the COVID-19 safety protocol.