31.8 C
Abuja

Life and times of South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu

NewsNews Analysis
Bankole Abe

Related

2mins read

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has confirmed the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, aged 90.

HIS BIRTH

He was born on October 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, South Africa.

HIS FAMILY LIFE 

He married a fellow activist, Nomalizo Leah Tutu (now 88), in 1955.

Their children include: Mpho Andrea Tutu, Trevor Thamsanqa Tutu, Naomi Nontombi Tutu and Theresa Thandeka Tutu.

HIS APARTHEID JOURNEY

- Advertisement -

Tutu was an anti-apartheid icon and Nelson Mandela’s contemporary. He was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the racial segregation and discrimination (apartheid) policy enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

HIS JOURNEY INTO PRIESTHOOD

He was ordained a priest in 1960. Tutu served as bishop of Lesotho from 1976-78, assistant bishop of Johannesburg and rector of a parish in Soweto. He became bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then the archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, in both cases as the first black African to hold the position. He was appointed the first black archbishop of Cape Town the following year. He used his high-profile position to speak out against the oppression of black people in his home country and was always saying his motives were religious and not political.

HIS BOOKS

Desmond Tutu was the author of many books. Some of his books are: No Future Without Forgiveness, written in 1999; God’s Dream, 2008; Made for Goodness, 2010; The Book of Forgiving, written in 2014; and The book of Joy, written in 2016, among others.

NOBLE PRIZE WINNER

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the Nobel Prize, Tutu received numerous honours, including the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009), an award from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation that recognised his life-long commitment to ‘speaking truth to power’ (2012) and the Templeton Prize (2013).

 TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION COMMISSION

In 1995, South African President Nelson Mandela appointed Tutu head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated allegations of human rights abuses during the apartheid era.

He was also credited with coining the term ‘Rainbow Nation’ to describe the ethnic mix of post-apartheid South Africa. But in his later years, he expressed regrets that the nation had not merged into a united country. 

After the fall of apartheid, he retired as archbishop of Cape Town in 1996 after serving in that capacity for 10 years and was made emeritus archbishop of Cape Town. This honorary title is unusual in the Anglican Church.

HIS HEALTH BATTLES

In 1997, Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent successful treatment in the U.S. He was readmitted to the hospital at various times to address the cause of recurring infections. Nevertheless, he remained in good spirits.

- Advertisement -

Tutu had been in ill health for years. In 2013, he underwent tests for a persistent infection, and he was admitted to the hospital several times in the following years.

HIS DEATH

He died on December 21, 2021, at the age of 90.

In a statement confirming his death on Sunday, Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to Tutu’s family and friends, calling him ‘a patriot without equal.’

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world,” Ramaphosa said.

“…another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa”. Ramaphosa said.

Tutu was one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad.

 

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Diaspora News

Shortage of passport booklets leaves hundreds of Nigerians stranded in Italy

ABOUT 1.5 million of the three million Nigerians registered in Italy are stranded as...
News

Life and times of South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has confirmed the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu,...
Education

Gov’t neglect deprives children of education in FCT disability colonies

TUCKED behind the National Military Cemetery along Airport Road is Karon Majigi, a suburb...
News

Uche Nwosu was arrested, not kidnapped by gunmen -Police

THE Imo State Police Command said Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former Imo...
News

Fire guts Abuja shopping mall as Police arrest alleged looters

NEXT Cash and Carry, a popular shopping mall, located in Jahi, Abuja, was gutted...
Advertisement

Most Read

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Fire guts Abuja shopping mall as Police arrest alleged looters

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

This photo of road being destroyed is from South Africa and not related to...

Torture, modern slavery of Almajiri children in northern Nigeria

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGov’t neglect deprives children of education in FCT disability colonies
Next articleShortage of passport booklets leaves hundreds of Nigerians stranded in Italy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.