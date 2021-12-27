28.2 C
Abuja

CDD mourns Desmond Tutu, praises his virtues

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has mourned the passing of late South African cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as an iconic democrat, peace-builder and one of Africa’s leading democrats.

The CDD, one of Africa’s leading policy think-tanks, said in a statement signed by its Director Idayat Hassan that Tutu’s contribution to ending apartheid in South Africa and entrenching one of Africa’s thriving democracies would never be forgotten.

The group recalled the gallant role played by Tutu in mobilising global opposition to the dark regime in South Africa during the apartheid years.

According to CDD, as a Christian minister, Tutu believed in one humanity and a just and free world.

The CDD also reminisced the heroic role of the late cleric and apartheid hero in bridging the gaps of division between Nigeria and his country, particularly the recurring xenophobic attacks.

“We could vividly recall how he stood tall in defence of Africa’s unity, calling for love, peace, and renewed friendship amongst Africans during the apartheid regime and until the end of his life,” the statement said.

The CDD noted that Tutu’s death was a massive loss to his country and Africa, and the world would miss him.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR had reported the death of the iconic South Africa apartheid hero at the age of 90.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

CDD mourns Desmond Tutu, praises his virtues

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has mourned the passing of late South...
Diaspora News

Shortage of passport booklets leaves hundreds of Nigerians stranded in Italy

ABOUT 1.5 million of the three million Nigerians registered in Italy are stranded as...
News

Life and times of South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has confirmed the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu,...
Education

Gov’t neglect deprives children of education in FCT disability colonies

TUCKED behind the National Military Cemetery along Airport Road is Karon Majigi, a suburb...
News

Uche Nwosu was arrested, not kidnapped by gunmen -Police

THE Imo State Police Command said Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former Imo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Fire guts Abuja shopping mall as Police arrest alleged looters

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

This photo of road being destroyed is from South Africa and not related to...

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Inside Ooni’s second divorce in four years

FAAN expresses worry over infected passengers aboard aircraft

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleShortage of passport booklets leaves hundreds of Nigerians stranded in Italy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.