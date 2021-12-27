CDD mourns Desmond Tutu, praises his virtues

— 1 min read

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has mourned the passing of late South African cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as an iconic democrat, peace-builder and one of Africa’s leading democrats.

The CDD, one of Africa’s leading policy think-tanks, said in a statement signed by its Director Idayat Hassan that Tutu’s contribution to ending apartheid in South Africa and entrenching one of Africa’s thriving democracies would never be forgotten.

The group recalled the gallant role played by Tutu in mobilising global opposition to the dark regime in South Africa during the apartheid years.

According to CDD, as a Christian minister, Tutu believed in one humanity and a just and free world.

The CDD also reminisced the heroic role of the late cleric and apartheid hero in bridging the gaps of division between Nigeria and his country, particularly the recurring xenophobic attacks.

“We could vividly recall how he stood tall in defence of Africa’s unity, calling for love, peace, and renewed friendship amongst Africans during the apartheid regime and until the end of his life,” the statement said.

The CDD noted that Tutu’s death was a massive loss to his country and Africa, and the world would miss him.

The ICIR had reported the death of the iconic South Africa apartheid hero at the age of 90.