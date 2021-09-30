23.2 C
Abuja

Macron writes Buhari, congratulates Nigeria at 61

News
Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammad Buhari of Nigeria and President Emmanuel Macron of France holding each other. Credit: Google/247Nigerian News Update

Related

1min read

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of its 61st Independence anniversary on October 1.

This was contained in a letter written by Macron to President Muhammadu Buhari and sent to The ICIR by French Embassy on Thursday.

“On the occasion of the national day of the federal republic of Nigeria, I am pleased to extend to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the French people, my warmest congratulations, which also go to all Nigerian Citizens,” he said.

Macron noted that France’s bilateral relationship with Nigeria had remained strengthened since his visit to the country in 2018,  hoping for a continued bilateral and mutual relationship with Nigeria.

“You know my personal attachment to the relationship between France and Nigeria, the continent’s leading economic and demographic power. I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relation on all fronts.

“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field. I was happy to welcome you to Paris on May 18th, on the occasion of your participation in the summit on the financing of African economies.”

He stated that the creation of the Franco- African Business Council, which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, had allowed the birth of many more structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies.

- Advertisement -

He noted that the number of Nigerian students present in France had been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years and he was delighted that they could contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between the two countries.

He also hoped that the participation, in a few days, of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New African-France Summit in Montpelier would make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.

“We can do even more together because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional, security and global issues. I, therefore, hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects.

“Renewing my best wishes for success, please accept, Mr President, the assurance of my highest consideration,” he said

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Macron writes Buhari, congratulates Nigeria at 61

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of its 61st Independence...
News

DHQ reacts to alleged killing of 20 fishermen by military air strike

DEFENCE Headquarters (DHQ) said it confirmed the presence of members of the Islamic West...
Featured News

2023: PDP presidential candidate may come from South as party zones chairmanship to North

THE Zoning Committee of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on September 30, announced that...
Conflict and Security

Security experts explain implications of branding Nigerian bandits as terrorists

NIGERIA will spend more to acquire military hardware and train thousands of security personnel...
News

Tech experts call for innovative business models at Nigeria’s inaugural TechNovation conference

STAKEHOLDERS in Nigeria's fintech sector say embracing innovative business models and tech stacks will...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDHQ reacts to alleged killing of 20 fishermen by military air strike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.