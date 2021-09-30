Macron writes Buhari, congratulates Nigeria at 61

— 1min read

This was contained in a letter written by Macron to President Muhammadu Buhari and sent to The ICIR by French Embassy on Thursday.

“On the occasion of the national day of the federal republic of Nigeria, I am pleased to extend to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the French people, my warmest congratulations, which also go to all Nigerian Citizens,” he said.

Macron noted that France’s bilateral relationship with Nigeria had remained strengthened since his visit to the country in 2018, hoping for a continued bilateral and mutual relationship with Nigeria.

“You know my personal attachment to the relationship between France and Nigeria, the continent’s leading economic and demographic power. I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relation on all fronts.

“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field. I was happy to welcome you to Paris on May 18th, on the occasion of your participation in the summit on the financing of African economies.”

He stated that the creation of the Franco- African Business Council, which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, had allowed the birth of many more structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies.

He noted that the number of Nigerian students present in France had been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years and he was delighted that they could contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between the two countries.

He also hoped that the participation, in a few days, of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New African-France Summit in Montpelier would make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.

“We can do even more together because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional, security and global issues. I, therefore, hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects.

“Renewing my best wishes for success, please accept, Mr President, the assurance of my highest consideration,” he said