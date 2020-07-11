Magu’s investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement- Fayose

AYO Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State has called for a deeper probe into allegations levelled against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a series of tweets shared on Saturday, Fayose submitted that a full investigation must be carried out on the sales of properties seized by the EFCC under Magu, adding that recovered loots that were ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’.

Fayose also emphasized that the investigations should go beyond proving Magu’s alleged corrupt practices and consequent elimination from office, but should expose beneficiaries and co-conspirators linked to the embattled former EFCC chief.

“This investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement. It should not end up as a tool just to remove Magu because removing him will not be enough, the loots already ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’ and those who ‘relooted’ the loots brought to book,” Fayose said.

“Nigerians must know beneficiaries of the seized properties and how they were sold because most of these properties were bought by associates of Magu, including some so-called human rights lawyers.

He added that “those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed.”

The former governor also alleged that some human rights lawyers were Magu’s promoters adding that “today, they are the ones defending him.”

“These human rights lawyers were his promoters and today, they are the ones defending him because they know that if this investigation goes deeper than just looking for what Magu did wrong so as to remove him from office, their dirty secrets will be revealed for Nigerians to see.”

It would be recalled that trouble started for the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC after Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice sent a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of corruption, abuse of office, insubordination among others.

Magu, who was picked up by security operatives attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Buhari on July 6, has spent five days in detention, owing to ongoing investigations.

However, in a letter written by Tosin Ojaomo, his lawyer and sighted by The ICIR, addressed to Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), he has requested that he be released on bail, promising to be available whenever called upon by the inter-agency panel investigating the allegations against him.