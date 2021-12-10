34.7 C
Abuja

Makkah Eye Clinic vs WikkiTimes: Judge chides hospital for failing to appear in court

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital
Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital

Related

1min read

THE High Court No. 2 in Bauchi State, presided by K. N Hamidu, has chided Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital for failing to appear in court and awarded the cost of N10,000 each to the defendants, which included WikkiTimes, its publisher Haruna Salisu Mohammed and two of its reporters.

The court ordered Albasar International Foundation, owners of Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital, to pay damages for failing to appear before the court despite several hearing notices served on them.

The case has to do with an investigation by WikkiTimes newspaper that exposed how Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, a subsidiary of Al-Basar International Foundation, deviated from its founding principles of affordable healthcare and resorted to extorting their clients.

The report, which generated much euphoria, also documented how the hospital consistently dodged tax for many years amid accusations of illegally disengaging staff without due process and maltreatment of patients seeking medical services.

The hospital after that sued WikkiTimes for ‘defamation,’ an accusation the medium denied.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Hamidu, following an oral application and argument by S. G Idrees and H. B Ghide, counsel to the defendants, ruled that Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital should pay the cost of N10,000 to the four defendants following its failure to appear before the court with its witnesses despite several hearing notices served on its counsel.

Counsel to WikkiTimes, S. G Idrees, argued that the defendants had borne the cost of hearing notices served on the plaintiff, adding that the defendants suffered untold hardship following non-appearance of Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reported how WikkiTimes, an online news platform, received threats following an investigative piece exposing how Makkah Eye Clinic, owned by Saudi Arabia-based Albasar International Foundation, deviated from its creed of affordable healthcare and resorted to charging clients three times the amount quoted in similar private institutions.

The case was adjourned to January 27, 2022, for further hearing.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Energy and Power

Criticise us constructively when we fail, power minister tells media

NIGERIA's Minister of State for Power Goody Jeddy-Agba has called on media practitioners to...
News

Gunmen kill monarch in Imo, dump body at market square

THE traditional ruler of Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin...
National News

CDD calls for collaboration in fight against corruption

IN COMMEMORATION of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD),...
COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccination: FG commences administration of booster shots today

THE Federal Government says that  administration of booster shots to vaccinated persons with either...
Media Opportunities

Trace International seeks entries for 2022 Prize for Investigative Reporting

A non-profit and  anti-bribery organisation, TRACE International, is seeking entries for its 2022 Prize...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAkinrinade emerges WSCIJ journalist of the year
Next articleTrace International seeks entries for 2022 Prize for Investigative Reporting

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.