Police arrest man for shouting ‘no water, no light’ during Bago’s Suleja visit

THE NIGER State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old Suleja resident, Hamisu Abdullahi, after he protested the lack of basic amenities during a visit by the state Governor Mohammed Bago.

The incident occurred at the Emir of Suleja’s palace shortly after Eid-el-Fitr prayers, where the man was said to have shouted “no water, no light” in the presence of the governor.

According to report, police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was taken into custody for actions considered capable of disrupting official activities during the Sallah visit.

“One Hamisu Abdullahi, 38, of Suleja, was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, on March 20, 2026, for suspected thuggery and attempting to disrupt government activities during the Sallah visit,” he said.

Abiodun added that Abdullahi was later granted bail while investigations into the matter continued.

Confirming his release, the suspect’s brother said Abdullahi regained freedom Tuesday evening after spending several days in detention.

Abdullahi, an electrician and father of four living in Unguwan Bayi area of Suleja, was initially held at the Suleja police division before being moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna.

He alleged that he paid N50,000 to secure his release, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

“I was released on bail on Tuesday evening. The police at the CID office police headquarters collected N50,000 from me for bail, and I was locked up at the Suleja police division the very day the incident happened on the orders of Bago before I was moved to CID in Minna on Saturday,” he said.

He further stated that he had been directed to report back to the police headquarters in Minna as part of his bail conditions.

Abdullahi also claimed that he was physically assaulted by one of the governor’s aides at the scene before his arrest.

“An aide to the governor slapped me in the presence of the governor the day the incident happened at the Emir’s palace before asking police to take me into their custody,” he further alleged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.

The ICIR reports that Bago has faced significant criticism and allegations of misuse of power, particularly on issues bothering on media freedom, handling of dissents, and authoritarian behavior.

Key instances include his closure of Badeggi FM Radio in August 2025. accusing it of inciting the public against his administration. This action was condemned and viewed by civil society organisations, including Amnesty International and Nigeria’s leading opposition party – the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as an attack on press freedom.

The governor ordered security operatives to seal the station and revoke its license without going through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) legally designated with such power.

A video circulated in July 2024 showing the governor ordering his security detail to slap and arrest an Islamic cleric during a ceremony in Minna. This sparked outrage, with many viewing it as a clear abuse of power and a violation of human rights.

Reports have highlighted the arrest of citizens, including a student, for criticising the governor on social media. A former All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant was reportedly detained for over two weeks in November 2025 following criticism of the state’s agricultural policies.

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria added Bago to its “Book of Infamy” for actions deemed detrimental to journalism, specifically for crackdown on the media.

These actions have prompted calls for intervention from civic groups, including petitions to the United States government requesting a visa ban and the freezing of the governor’s assets, citing a “persistent pattern of human rights violations” and “disregard for democratic principles”.

Earlier this week, the International Press Institute Nigeria called on Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution the governor over actions it said could negatively affect press freedom.

In a statement signed by its Deputy President, Fidelis Mbah, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, the organisation expressed concern that recent developments in the state might limit the ability of journalists and media organisations to carry out their duties.