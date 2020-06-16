Man gets help from UBA after public outcry on Twitter

By Vincent UFUOMA

A PAINTER, Adeyemi Olarewaju, who was almost electrocuted by transformer near a branch of the United Bank for Africa in Ado Ekiti has received a cash gift of N1 million to cover his hospital bill six months after the accident.

“I will be going back to the hospital tomorrow,” he said.

Speaking to The ICIR, he said his problem started on December 18, 2019, when he left home at the request of a former manager of the bank to help repaint the perimeter fence of the bank in Ado Ekiti.

But little did he know that he would have an accident in the bank that will leave a permanent scar on his body.

His story which attracted an outcry on Twitter was posted on social media by @YemieFASH on Monday, 15th June. The Twitter account holder called attention to the plight of the man whom he said has been abandoned by the UBA.

This reporter later reached out to the victim who confirmed the story. He said trouble started last year when his friend asked him to come and paint the perimeter fence of the bank. And as he was trying to paint an area of the fence that is close to a transformer, he felt a huge shock ran through his body and was nearly electrocuted. He said it took the intervention of people around to rescue him before he was immediately rushed to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSTUH) for treatment.

“I didn’t know what happened but I know that it was while I was trying to cover an area very close to a transformer owned by the bank that I got electrocuted. It took the efforts of one of the security men at the bank to pull me out of the transformer’s house and was immediately rushed to teaching hospital.”

The incident which has led to the amputation of one of his hands and left him paralysed kept him for nearly three months at EKSTUH. He was later discharged because he could no longer afford the cost of his treatment. He said the bank left him to pay after it had paid for his initial hospital bills.

“My friend, the manager who invited me for the job, gave me N50,000 for my hospital bill. It was about three days later that I learned my friend has been retired as the manager of the bank. He called me to introduce me to the new manager and explained my predicament to her. The new manager gave me money in tranches of about N150,000 for another hospital bill and an additional N20,000 which I learnt was contributed by staff of the bank to celebrate the festive season with my family.

“It was later, I was told by the hospital that I will need additional money to undergo a surgery. I have exhausted all my savings and have since been reaching out to the bank for help. The manager outrightly turned down an appeal by my father for additional funds, saying the bank has done all it could do for me financially and it has nothing else to offer,” he stated.

However, he told this reporter that the management of UBA had just left his house leaving him with a cheque of N1m to go for onward treatment.

He expressed gratitude to those who shared his story which later got the attention of the UBA management.