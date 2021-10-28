Man rescued from committing suicide in Lagos

— 1 min read

A MAN identified as Daniel Chibuike Bassi was rescued from committing suicide in Lagos State.

It was gathered that Bassi had climbed a telecommunication mask at the Iyana-Ipaja area of the state with an intent to jump down 200 feet towel on Tuesday morning.

He was, however, rescued by a combined team of policemen, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

An eye witnessed told newsmen that before Bassi climbed the mast, he was said to have called on people around the scene and informed them that he wanted to do a fellowship.

NEMA’s South-West Co-ordinator Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said a preliminary investigation had shown that Bassi climbed the mast possibly to commit suicide.

He said Bassi was yet to volunteer any coherent statement to the law enforcement agents during interrogation.

“In an interactive discussion with the Police, NEMA and LASEMA, Mr. Bassi seems to be incoherent and could not make a complete statement all along.

“We had to appeal to the police to leave the distressed man to settle down and calm down because he could not remember his age.”

He noted that the victim had been taken to Gowon Estate Police Station for further interrogation.