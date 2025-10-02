Marking non-violence day: Nigeria’s ongoing quest for peace

AS the world marks the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, Nigeria finds itself at a crossroads as violence continues to plague the West African nation.

The International Day of Non-Violence was set aside by the United Nations in 2007 to honour former Indian leader, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. However, it is not just about remembering the Indian leader’s ideas, but also about confronting the modern challenges of violence and intolerance that threaten societies across the globe.

In Nigeria, the day resonates with Nigeria’s numerous conflict problems. From insurgency in the North-East to farmer-herder conflicts in the north central, separatist agitations in the South-East, banditry in the North-West, and rising political thuggery and kidnappings in the southwest, violence continues to define much of the country’s public life.

A country under siege

Various reports by The ICIR on insecurity highlight how violent conflicts have displaced millions and eroded public trust in state institutions. Communities in Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, and Borno live in daily fear of attacks, while schools across the North have been shut down due to recurring abductions.

Experts argue that this crisis is not just about the failure of security forces but also about the absence of a culture of tolerance and peaceful conflict resolution.

The ICIR report in 2024 states that, despite promises of security and peace, about 703 persons were abducted in 8 days under Bola Tinubu.

Also commenting on violence in Nigeria, Amnesty International (AI) said more than 400 displaced people in Borno state were abducted.

The organisation said on March 3, 2024, suspected Boko Haram fighters abducted at least 400 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) – most of them women and children – from Babban Sansani, Zulum, and Arabic IDP camps in Gamboru Ngala, Borno State.

Also on Thursday, March 7, a school teacher, Sani Abdullahi, said at least 287 students and a principal, Abubakar Isah, were abducted when bandits invaded the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga, in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Peace message in Nigeria’s context

Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence was not simply about refusing to fight. It was about challenging injustice through peaceful means like dialogue, protest, and civic resistance without dehumanising opponents.

Nigeria has examples that mirror this philosophy. In recent times, movements like Bring Back Our Girls drew strength from peaceful advocacy. Even the #EndSARS protest organised by youths in 2021 and the #EndBadGovernance protest of 2024 were initially peaceful before they were marred by state clampdowns and violence.

Why non-violence matters

Nigeria’s current trajectory makes non-violent lessons more urgent. According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, Nigeria remains one of the world’s most impacted countries by terrorism and communal violence. Beyond the loss of lives, the economic toll of insecurity is staggering, with agriculture, trade, and investment all affected.

For a security analyst, Emeka Okoro, promoting a non-violent approach in Nigeria is not optional but a practical necessity. He added that peaceful negotiation in farmer-herder disputes, effective mediation in ethnic conflicts, and a justice system that protects rights could reduce bloodshed.

Youths of Nigeria and peace

With over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population under 25, young people are at the centre of both violence and peace building. Many have been recruited into violent gangs or extremist groups, while others have spearheaded peaceful campaigns on governance and human rights.

A call for leadership

For Nigeria, commemorating the International Day of Non-Violence cannot be reduced to a symbolic gesture. It demands action from leaders, institutions, and citizens. Political rhetoric that incites division, excessive use of force by security agencies, and judicial impunity all fuel violence and must be curtailed.

Gandhi once said, “There is no path to peace. Peace is the path.” For Nigeria, this means choosing dialogue over war, fairness over oppression, justice over repression and tolerance over hatred across ethnic and religious lines.

The road ahead

There have been reported cases of how grassroots peace initiatives, such as community dialogues in Plateau and Kaduna, have reduced tensions where state security failed.

These efforts suggest that non-violence is not utopian but achievable when communities take ownership of peace.

Expert view

Commenting on the spate of violence in the country, a security expert, Oladele Fajana, told The ICIR in 2024 that he is disappointed in the approach of the government and security agencies towards peace and security.

Fajana said it is regrettable that government and security agencies still allow “unfortunate incidents like this (abductions) to keep happening again and again.”

“Our security forces are reactionary. We don’t have to wait until our schools are attacked before we react,” he stated.

On the way forward, Fajana said the security forces should continue to anticipate attacks and increase peace dialogues.

The managing director of Beacon Consulting Limited, Kabir Adamu, in a chat with The ICIR, said the government should focus on implementing its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He added that the government must ensure that national security formations are more effective and efficient and avoid using ad-hoc means to address security challenges.

In his opinion, the publicity director of Arewa Youths for Peace and Security, Dantata Mohammed, urged Tinubu to review the country’s security architecture by putting the right persons at the helm of affairs.

He also called for adequate incentives for all the security agencies.

As Nigerians reflect on the International Day of Non-Violence, the challenge is clear: the culture of violence that has normalised killings, kidnappings, and hate speech must give way to a culture of peace and tolerance.