Max Planck Institute offers 2023 Journalism fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law (MPIL) invites applications for its MPIL Journalist in Residence Fellowship 2023.  

The fellowship help fellows gain deeper insights into fundamental questions and current problems of international law, European Union law, and public law, without the high pressure of daily deadlines on a freely chosen project. 

Journalists spend three months at the institute where they gain insights into fundamental questions and current problems of international law, European Union law and public law. 

MPIL Journalists in Residence are free to pursue their own research and are encouraged to exchange ideas with the institute’s researchers and participate in various work and discussion formats.  

Print and broadcast journalists covering politics, the economy, legal and constitutional topics can apply for this fellowship in Heidelberg, Germany. 

To apply, journalists must submit a short outline of their proposed research plan. 

Journalists receive a research grant of EUR3,000 (US$2,988) per month for the duration of the fellowship. 

The application deadline is October 3, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

