Max Planck Institute offers 2024 journalists in residence fellowship

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Christian Jakob (Fellow 2020), Rishika Pardikar (Fellow 2022), Jacob Kushner (Fellow 2022)
Christian Jakob (Fellow 2020), Rishika Pardikar (Fellow 2022), Jacob Kushner (Fellow 2022)
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law is inviting applications for its MPIL Journalist in Residence Fellowship 2024.

This fellowship offers experienced journalists the chance to engage with an international academic community and delve into key questions and current issues in international law, European Union law, and public law.

The MPIL, invites individuals from around the globe Who are both freelance and staff journalists from all media (print, online, television, radio) who report and write on legal and constitutional topics or topics from politics.

The fellowship spans three months between March and November 2024, allowing journalists to work on self-chosen projects without the pressures of daily deadlines.

Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with researchers, utilize the institute’s extensive library, and join various discussions.

The fellowship caters to freelance and staff journalists from diverse media platforms and provides a monthly research grant of up to €3,500 based on qualifications and experience.

The deadline for submission of applications is October 6, 2023. Aspiring fellows can apply here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.