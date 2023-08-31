Max Planck Institute offers 2024 journalists in residence fellowship

THE Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law is inviting applications for its MPIL Journalist in Residence Fellowship 2024.

This fellowship offers experienced journalists the chance to engage with an international academic community and delve into key questions and current issues in international law, European Union law, and public law.

The MPIL, invites individuals from around the globe Who are both freelance and staff journalists from all media (print, online, television, radio) who report and write on legal and constitutional topics or topics from politics.

The fellowship spans three months between March and November 2024, allowing journalists to work on self-chosen projects without the pressures of daily deadlines.

Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with researchers, utilize the institute’s extensive library, and join various discussions.

The fellowship caters to freelance and staff journalists from diverse media platforms and provides a monthly research grant of up to €3,500 based on qualifications and experience.

The deadline for submission of applications is October 6, 2023. Aspiring fellows can apply here