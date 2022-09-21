MC Oluomo distances self from now viral forced sale of APC stickers

THE Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has distanced himself from the forced sale of stickers to commercial tricycles (Keke) bearing the name of the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearers in the coming state and federal elections.

Akinsanya, denied involvement in the sale of tickets to the motorists, noting that it was a ploy to soil his image and that of the APC.

Yesterday, a viral video circulated on Twitter, showing how thugs were forcing motorists, especially Keke riders, to accept and pay N1000 for stickers with pictures of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Agbado boys seen forcing transport workers to pay #500 for Tinubu’s stickers in Lagos pic.twitter.com/x48KY7q5b6 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) September 20, 2022

In reaction, Mc Oluomo had in a post on social media asked residents to report this anomaly, tagging the whole attempt as a political move in a video translated into English by one of his aides.

MC Oluomo’s State Secretary also read the English Version to the General Public to disregard the the malicious information. He says the Management cannot “stoop so low” to partake in such shameful act. #BAT2023 #Obidatti2023 #OBIdients #tinubu2023 pic.twitter.com/Kdkb0SrQus — The Greater Lagos Project (@GreaterLagosNG) September 21, 2022

He said, “This is a political move and motives of disgruntled elements to soil the image of our chairman and bring to disrepute the towering popularity of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and his political son, Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu. We hereby debunk this malicious move. It doesn’t emanate from Lagos Park and Garages and our state chairman. We would never stoop so low to the extent of doing all these things.

“We use this medium to warn all our political enemies who are bent on distorting the fragile peace, tranquility, oneness and togetherness we enjoy in Lagos and Nigeria. This sticker didn’t emanate from Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya. We will never stoop so low to the extent of forcing stickers on someone with political intention. We hereby debunk this in totality.”

Going further, the Park and Garages Chairperson gave out his number for residents to report to enable them to fish out the thugs.