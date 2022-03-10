Police beef up security as MC Oluomo, Lagos chapter break away from NURTW

— 2 mins read

THE Lagos State commissioner of police Abiodun Alabi has directed all area commanders and Divisional Police Officers to beef up security and maintain visibility in their area of coverage.

The directive followed the withdrawal of the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and his members from the national body of the union.

Alabi in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday said a directive has been given on the deployment and patrol of all motor parks across the country.

Earlier today, the NURTW indefinitely suspended Akinsanya as the chairman of the Lagos branch, which he heads.

The national body accused the Chairman of the Lagos NURTW of insubordination and gross misconduct, detailing his plans to instigate violence on anyone who refuses to obey him in Lagos.

Responding, Akinsanya in a press briefing on Thursday in Lagos said he was pulling the Lagos chapter out of the union for peace to reign.

He said, “I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 Branches and Zones hereby resolve to the immediate withdrawal of our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State and to write the Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision.”

Akinsanya urged the government to take over management of garages in the state, following his announcement.

- Advertisement -

He said, “It is important to state that our action is in line with Section 40 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended, which provides as follows: Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests. This means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation.

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its White Paper on Transport Union activities, 2004, Section 5C, which states that the government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.”

Meanwhile, drivers at the Agbara branch of Lagos were yet to make a decision regarding their next line of action.

One of the drivers, Abidemi Oluwadapo said, “We need to carry people along. So let me talk to the other drivers and find out our next line of action. We would get back to you”