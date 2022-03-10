NURTW suspends MC Oluomo

— 1 min read

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has indefinitely suspended the chairman of its Lagos State chapter Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by NURTW’s General Secretary Kabiru Yau.

The letter said the suspension takes effect from March 9, 2022.

In the letter, the NURTW accused Oluomo of insubordination and gross misconduct, detailing his plans to instigate violence on anyone who refuses to obey him in Lagos.

Parts of the letter read, “This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the Union’s Constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9th, 2021.

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos State that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the Union.”

The letter added, “Your orchestrated plan to attack branches that may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order in Lagos State. It is also very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Lagos State, particularly those doing their legitimate businesses within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions against you.

“It is on record that you were earlier issued with queries on 25th of February 2022 and 3rd of March, 2022, respectively, in which you were directed to explain the circumstances surrounding your untoward actions and to also show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you for such acts of insubordination. You bluntly neglected/refused to respond to the second query, while your response to the first query was unsatisfactory.”

Oluomo was directed to hand over the leadership of the Lagos State Council to the State Deputy Chairman. He was equally directed to hand over properties of the union to the State Secretary.

The ICIR recently reported how the state government suspended activities of the NURTW at the Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge areas of Lagos Island due to the unruly conduct of members of the union.