Fuel scarcity: Passengers stranded on Lagos-Ibadan train

— 1 min read

PASSENGERS have been left stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan train after it ran out of fuel.

A viral video shared by the Punch Newspapers showed passengers out on the track, as they waited for the train to be refuelled.

Passengers Stranded As Lagos-Ibadan Train Runs Out Of Fuel Commuters on a Lagos-Ibadan train were stranded after their train ran out of fuel. The location of the train was not clear, however, some passengers disembarked not knowing what next to do. Credit: Twitter | shollychei pic.twitter.com/8XZD685OLw — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 10, 2022

An official of the Nigerian Rail Corporation (NRC) confirmed this development, noting that it occurred during the return trip of the Lagos-Ibadan train.

He said, “What happened was that the fuel got exhausted and we are re-fuelling it at the moment for the return trip.”

Last month, a similar situation happened where the train suddenly stopped in a bush.

One of the passengers, Feyi Leo, a lecturer at the University of Ibadan, explained that fear gripped her and other passengers when the train was forced to stop before Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, in the Papalanto area of Ogun State, due to the alleged removal of some components on the railway track by some vandals.

The current fuel scarcity in the country has worsened despite repeated assurances from the government that the problem would soon be addressed.

- Advertisement -

The hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the scarcity has been compounded by the increment in the price of diesel to nearly N650 per litre and hike in aviation fuel to about N607 per litre.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said many local operators have been forced to consider the renewable energy alternative offered through the Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF), a green financing line for businesses developed by the French Development Agency (AFD).

Checks on Wednesday by The ICIR on Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, showed that Dana Air cancelled a 9J 357 flight bound for Abuja by 5:55 pm due to a lack of Jet A1 fuel.